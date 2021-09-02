Full Frontal returns, with Sam Bee ripping sexist and racist dress codes from chaos hiatus schools





Samantha Bee Screenshot: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee After playing What Did We Miss? montage of all the horrors that occurred during Full Frontal was on a well-deserved break, Samatha Bee ironically noted that stepping back into the breach once again in our COVID-stricken country, beset by natural disasters and plagued by misinformation is a daunting thing. And while this Wednesday Full Frontal was registered too late in another hellish week to respond to the GOP being forced to pass a clearly unconstitutional and misogynistic law essentially overthrowing Roe v. Wade (and the GOP-filled Supreme Court’s refusal to give that fundamentalist shit an emergency stop), Bee had no shortage of things to get upset about. The 20 years-in-the-blunder The American withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan got his due, with Bee playing clips of exactly the right-wing white nationalists you’d expect jumping straight from Biden didn’t get everyone out in Biden got too many brown people out and they move into your district! in a white-heated white supremacist second. She also featured a modest alpaca farm in Colorado where transgender owners were forced to The old hard west in response to the overly predictable hate reaction from some of their neighbors. And while the Texas legislatures’ final assault on women’s bodily autonomy will have to wait for next week’s show (and ongoing legal challenges), Bee has taken another perpetual attempt by white conservatives to police force, just in time for the children to return to class. Ah, dress codes aren’t just for banning those t-shirts with swear words anymore. Bee showed how some school districts in states where Republican governors are actively shoveling children on the COVID bonfire of owning the libs use a dress code of masks – always for bypass GOP anti-mask mandates, which is the kind of intelligence born of life under the rule of idiots. But, as Bee explained with a cafeteria crowded with local news articles on more traditional topics and punitive dress code enforcement, these policies are primarily used to control the bodies of girls, LGBTQ students, and students of color. You know like the blanket ban mainly hairstyles popular in black communities. Or the kindergarten forced to show written proof of their Navajo heritage before they were allowed to finger paint and eat paste while sporting their traditional long hair. And don’t pitch Bee on how girls are treated, with the host showing clips of college girls pulled out of class for not wearing bras, wearing bras and just having boobs. Seriously blaming themselves for their penchant for the sexualization of young women, school officials were shown doing everything from airbrushing photos to the girls’ yearbook (there are those pesky human breasts again), to the disqualification of a victorious school swimmer because the male judge decided that she (school approved, identical to everyone) the swimsuit was a bit too alluring. To him. Uh. With children all over this under-vaccinated and over-policed ​​nation returning to overpopulation, under and unequally funded, poorly ventilated classrooms at the moment, Bee (who beeped more than even his usual the entire episode), noted with exasperation that this conformist and damaging nonsense is the latest [expletive elided] something that students should face. As Bee said, hairstyle and attire are two important expressions of individuality that help children in a long and painful process of self-discovery, and this theoretically well-meaning student body font will only grow. those same kids to write more scary poetry. Nobody wants that. G / O Media may earn a commission

