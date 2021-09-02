To see inside: the new Ladies of Lineage showroom at Phillips Place, with its space dedicated to the “yes moment”.





Natasha Duff-Cole opened a consignment wedding dress store in the wake of the recession. Yesterday she opened her new Ladies of the lineage space, 2,800 square foot showroom at Phillips Place during a new pandemic outbreak. Why is this important:The wedding industry was one of the many industries shut down by COVID-19. Looking ahead, there is still a lot of unknowns. Despite this, Ladies of Lineage succeeded and was able to almost triple the size of their showroom and open a new boutique in one of Charlotte’s most expensive malls. “The wedding dress was the only thing brides could control,” Duff-Cole said.

After being initially closed during the shutdown, Ladies of Lineage was able to recoup its losses after a few months of reopening. How it started: Duff-Cole opened a consignment wedding dress store called Lineage Bridal in 2009. She treated it like an “oversized bridal closet,” where people could try on dresses and have their “yes to the dress” moment. . She stayed true to her vision of making brides feel special and developed Lineage Bridal in Ladies of Lineage, a full-scale bridal boutique.

In 2013, it opened its location in Dilworth. They didn’t have big tags at the time, and the price was $ 900 to $ 5,000.

In 2018, Duff-Cole opened a second in Fort Mill, to attract more designers and offer a different price. How are you: Ladies of Lineage has outgrown its Dilworth space, so Duff-Cole and his team have moved to Phillips Place this week. They added new designers and were able to raise their price again. Charlotte has grown into a more prominent bridal shopping destination over the years as it is easy to access for clients and designers alike. Duff-Cole landed major labels, like Sassi Holdford and Marchesa, which people once had to scour in big cities to find. The new space: The Phillips Place showroom features three glass-enclosed dressing rooms for brides to try on dresses with their entourage, over 80 feet of racks with dresses, and an epic ‘yes moment’ setup. The boutique has an open layout, with dresses on display like works of art.

The suites comfortably sleep 4-5, and the dressing room has a curtain for privacy and adjustable lighting so brides can see what the dresses look like in various light settings.

The “yes moment” space is reserved for the last 30 minutes of each person’s meeting. The bride can try out her favorite choices and the Ladies of Lineage team will release the accessories and veils. Dresses: In store, sample sizes range from 6 to 22 and dresses are priced from $ 2,000 to $ 15,000. “Each body is a lineage body,” said Duff-Cole. The dresses are intentionally interspersed instead of being grouped by size so that each bride can view the entire store, instead of shopping in a specific section. Details: The exact address of the Phillips Place showroom is 6809 Phillips Place Ct., Ste. B, next to Coplons. The Fort Mill location is in Kingsley town center at 1329 Broadcloth St. You can make an appointment for either location here. Read the next story

