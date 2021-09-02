Fashion follows function: what’s next for the phone industry

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a perfectly normal phone with One Weird Trick: it folds. As Dan Seifert explained in our full review, this is the start of a new phase for foldables, where buying a foldable phone is something that could appeal to everyone, not just business people. technicians.

Samsung is promoting the phone in the same way that Samsung usually does, touting features and spec improvements. But it also does something else: promote the phone as something elegant. A full music video advertising with BTS joins the online vertical video ads that are as focused on clothes and pockets as the phone fits as the phone itself. Essentially, it’s the latest of tech companies trying to make their phones trendy.

This is not new, but it is still remarkable because with the Z Flip 3, it is so explicit. Of course, there’s a specific argument for how its improved pocket-size capability is a good reason to buy the Flip, but that’s really not its main appeal. The Z Flip is interesting because it’s different and because it looks better than your average phone. And maybe, if Samsung is very lucky, the fact that it’s a flip phone could connect it to the Fashion trend of the year 2000 is happening right now.

The smartphone industry works much like the fashion industry. Both have seasonal lineups (often in spring and fall), both have a wide price range for products that do essentially the same thing, both encourage you to put a premium on a label. brand, both have large communities of people who obsessively follow every trend and an even larger group of people who really don’t care, and, of course, both have entire industries of influencers and journalists whose job it is to keep up with changes in those industries. (Hello, welcome to The edge.)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Samsung’s stylish new case. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

There are many other parallels to be drawn, but the main difference between fashion and phones is that phones were sold on the basis of their technological advancements. This year the phone is working better or is faster or has something new that it’s capable of that the phone of recent years can’t. And while there are obviously technical improvements to the clothes, the main reason for buying the new clothes is usually to stay fashionable.

With fashion, the impetus is to participate in novelties and novelties now. Phones have generally been used to participate in the future.

And while I don’t think the march of technological advancement in phones is going to stop, I do think we’ve reached a point where the differences between a cheap phone and an expensive phone are no longer about basic functionality.

Expensive phones are all about quality and brand, of course the camera performs better, but you also get a nicer screen, better materials and all the cachet of that brand of phone. Sounds a lot like fashion, doesn’t it?

Apple has, of course, been making its phones trendy (or at least stylish) things for quite some time. It has the strongest brand and cultural cachet that both matter in fashion! But Apple’s influence and global tech trends have caused most phones to look fundamentally alike: large flat glass on the front and back, metal rails, camera bump. The only places of expression are the shapes of the rails and the color of the glass. Yawn.

As the feature differences between cheap and expensive phones diminish, brand and style will become more important differentiators.

Is the Z Flip 3 sleeker than other phones? It’s something I’ll let you decide. At a minimum, it’s a phone that comes out of the boring flat glass slab similarity of every other smartphone. It’s meaningful, and it (forgive the pun) communicates something about you to people who see it.

The Z Flip 3 also has many other cultural connotations. It’s a green bubble, it’s a Samsung, it’s a technical thing, it’s not common. These are all reasons to like (or dislike) this phone, and few have anything to do with its internal screen refresh rate (which is great, by the way). The Z Flip 3’s tech is actually boring, if I’m being honest, but the phone itself isn’t.

What would it mean for the next iPhone or the next Galaxy phone not to have technical improvements at all but just look different? We already know that form factor changes are driving huge sales numbers for Apple. We’ve already seen the same basic dynamic play out with the different iPods that Apple has driven year after year.

One more thing: like clothing, telephones contribute to our perception of ourselves. In some cases this can be from the physical thing itself, but more often it is how you choose to use it: what apps you keep on your home screen, how often you use them , if you let yourself be carried away for hours. .

This is one of the reasons why business is such a big and important business. It’s not just about protecting the phone; it is about expression. Ashley Carman has written about the importance of the case business and how big carriers are following fashion trends to make cases people want.

[Helena Elicerio has] been the product manager of the company’s phone cases for the past two years. Previously, she worked in fashion as a merchandise buyer for companies like Gap and Delias, where she did essentially the same work that she now does product evaluation, trend detection and design, at the same time. except clothing.

When I was in fashion, one of the things people always laughed at me for was that I always changed my phone cases, she says. I don’t think anyone is related [cases] immediately return to a fashion accessory. I have an iPhone, but it looks exactly like everyone else, so this is how I can show my personality.

All of this analysis might sound like overkill, but I think a better way to phrase it is under-analyzed. I have long thought that we don’t take gadgets as seriously as we should as cultural objects. It’s tempting to say it’s just a phone, but I believe it’s the equivalent of saying it’s just a jacket or it’s just a dress.

Instead of thinking strictly about design with phones, it’s time to start thinking about fashion.

Part of the importance of clothes is what they communicate to others. But the most important part is how it makes us feel. Confident, comfortable, daring, fitted, elegant or simple: there is more to clothing than just covering our body. And after clothes, what other physical object is on you every day? Why shouldn’t its specs include those feelings in addition to its megapixel count? I would say it does, but it did a poor job of talking about it.

I believe when it comes to phones we’ve been too stuck in a design mindset instead of a fashion mindset. We accepted the idea that form should follow function but the truism doesn’t apply to clothing, not really. And as the functionality of phones ceases to be a major differentiator, something else will take its place. If we didn’t understand what this new differentiator is, why it is important, and how it works, we were preparing ourselves to be overwhelmed by the companies that do.

Technology operates in our culture like fashion does. And basically, clothing is also a technology, just a very, very old technology. The way we see ourselves is publicized and has always been mediated by technology. Phones are all the rage and fashion is the culture, and this is all a lot more complicated than it looks.