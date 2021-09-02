10 best dress shoes for men at Target – footwear news





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Every man needs a good pair of dress shoes in his life. But, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to find the perfect pair. Concrete example : Target has tons of wall-friendly options like oxfords, moccasins, and slip-ons that are timeless, versatile, and will get the job done. Whether you’re heading to a friend’s wedding, an in-person job interview, or a work-related event, the time will come when you need to swap your favorite sneakers for a pair of polished dress shoes. Or maybe you want something slightly higher than your kicks but still casual enough for everyday wear. So why not get ready now without the last minute stress? From sleek classic silhouettes to more relaxed silhouettes, we’ve done the work for you and rounded up the best dress shoes for men at Target. And since these styles all cost under $ 60, you can even buy several without the guilt – maybe a black and brown option to match different outfits and occasions, for example. Buy our top picks in advance. Mio Marino Slip-On Tread Casual Loafers Created with durable and natural looking PU leather, Mio Marino’s slip-on moccasins won’t crack or fade after hours in the sun.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Oxford shoes with plain toe Replace your old black shoes with Oxford shoes from Members Only. The gray suede finish, contrast stitching and striped lining add a bit of personality to the look without overdoing it.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Dockers Glacier Leather Rugged Casual Oxford Shoes A waterproof upper on The Dockers Glacier oxfords makes them ready to repel spills and stains.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Goodfellow & Co. Lincoln Loafer Dress Shoes There is nothing more elegant than Lincoln loafers from Goodfellow & Co.. Pair them with black pants and a crisp button down shirt for a classic look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Levi’s Nick Tropics Casual Slip-Ons Meet Slip-ons Levi’s Nick Tropics with your favorite jeans or wear it with khakis. The elastic laces give them a carefree vibe, as they allow easy access.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi’s Gallery Seven Pristine Derby Dress Shoes Gallery Seven Pristine Derby Shoes are made with a breathable canvas for sweat-free feet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Dockers Sinclair leather tassel loafers Dockers’ Sinclair tasseled leather loafers is one of the brand’s most popular styles with an average rating of 4.8 stars. FYI: Reviews suggest reducing the size of her style for a better fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Goodfellow & Co Edmund Oxford Dress Shoes Richelieu Edmund from Goodfellow & Co are both smart and tough. Priced at just $ 28, this quality pair is great value for money.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Minnetonka Alden Suede Slip-Ons Minnetonka’s Alden shoes are the ultimate hack for comfort lovers. The slipper style is comfortable enough for lounging around the house but chic enough to wear at night with jeans.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target Members-Only Leatherette Driving Shoes Driving shoes for members only have a retro-chic appearance but also have a sturdy rubber outsole that prevents you from slipping while walking.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

