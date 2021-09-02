Best Hawaiian Shirts For A Style Change At The End Of Summer

You’ve probably heard this Hawaiian shirt anecdote a thousand times: It was once an article you only saw about embarrassing drunken uncles or over-enthusiastic tourists in the tropics. But suddenly this men’s shirt became a really cool, must-have summer flex.

You’ve heard this story so many times because, quite simply, it’s true. Take a look at the recent hit show from HBO The white lotus. Have Hawaiian shirts ever looked this good? While it’s hard to pinpoint when or how exactly the Hawaiian shirt went from grimy to must-have, it probably has a lot to do with luxury fashion designers at the helm of prestigious brands sending in their meticulously designed versions of the shirt. vacation, and by doing so, I salute him.

And were glad they did. The Hawaiian shirt (or aloha) yes, originating from the island from which it bears the name, has a camp collar, flat and open. With the lightweight fabrics used to design them, Hawaiian shirts are the perfect summer shirt designed to beat the heat.

In case you were wondering what makes your best camp collar shirt different from a Hawaiian shirt, it’s simple: Strictly speaking, a camp collar shirt should include either Hawaiian or Japanese inspired prints and patterns (these the latter being due to the immigrant community of the country which played a major role in its invention) if it is to be named after the Pacific island state. However, the current general classification of Hawaiian shirts includes those that feature prints ranging from simple flowers and leaves to just about any island badge.

Sure, the end of summer may be in sight, but it will still be scorching for a while. Whether you’re embarking on a late-night hot-weather getaway or just hanging out by the pool during your stay, end the season on a high note with a selection of warm Hawaiian shirts.

Reyn Spooner Miyazaki Waves Shirt

The American brand has given the world its first glimpse of what a stylish aloha shirt should look like. This number beautifully captures the waves of Japan’s most famous surf town. And in classic Reyn Spooner fashion, it incorporates the traditionally matching left chest pocket in a gentle nod to a feature of the OG shirt.

Made from cool and comfy viscose, kick back and let loose in this oversized, flowing offer from the Dutch fashion retailer bursting with big starfish energy.

Blending art and surf culture, the Northern California-inspired beach label brings its unique twist to the Hawaiian classic with a bold blue shirt that includes a sort of cashmere and pineapple print that was absolutely there for it.

The Seattle-based Tommy Bahama philosophy grew out of the idea that the feeling of living on an island should be accessible just about anywhere. Now who would say no to that? Brighten up your everyday moments with this memorable floral piece in graffiti pink.

Even Carhartt WIP, best known for its tougher bandages, is going for the sun and sand casual dress. The lightweight voile fabric adorned with tropical scenes will transport you from city dweller to beachside in no time.

All of OB’s brand identity is based on living your best beach lifestyle. The UK premium clothing maker is renowned for its tailored approach to laid back summer style, evidenced by this palm tree print cotton terry shirt that will take you from the pool to the pub in a snap.

The collections of fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemuss are deeply influenced by his childhood spent in the south of France, so the man knows how to elevate summer fashion. Pair this sunny shirt with vibrant pink flowers with tailored pants for a very chicevening in town.

This airy, square cut cotton piece with real natural coconut buttons belongs nowhere except the beach. Adorned with vintage vignettes of Hawaiian artists, this shirt is what Honolulu dreams are made of.

If you’re the type to eschew bright colors and bold patterns for simpler, more understated options in your wardrobe, you can still go for the bustless vacation essentials. You can get yourself done in this paired, floating iteration of the Hawaiian staple.

Founded by Shawn Stussy in the ’80s, the company’s carefree Californian vibe is perfectly embodied in this poppy-print camp collar designed for a more structured fit.

