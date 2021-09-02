Sustainable fashion does not exist

Gucci, Everlane, Uniqlo, American Eagle Outfitters – these beloved fashion brands keep much of the world dressed in trendy outfits. But they are doing very little to protect us from the horrors of climate change.

A new report from environmental organization Stand.earth reveals how 47 of the top fashion companies are actively accelerating climate change by emitting greenhouse gases throughout their supply chains. No company is on track to halve its emissions by 2030, the goal needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and avoid the most devastating effects of a hotter planet. Even eco-friendly brands, such as Patagonia, Allbirds and Eileen Fisher, miss the mark, reinforcing the reality that there is no such thing as sustainable fashion. “Over the past few years, we’ve heard a lot of PR announcements about fashion companies taking action to improve their sustainability,” said Muhannad Malas, Stand.earth’s climate campaign manager who wrote this report. “But really, we hear very little about what the fashion industry is doing to remove fossil fuels from their supply chain. Fossil fuels are the major contributor to climate emissions, and this sector is one of the largest contributors to climate emissions globally. Code Red for Humanity In August, the United Nations released a report that synthesizes 14,000 studies and provides the most comprehensive summary of the science of climate change to date. Conclusions were dark: Humans have caused so much damage to the planet that temperatures will almost certainly rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades. Unless we dramatically reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, the planet will get even hotter, leading to frequent heatwaves and life-threatening droughts, and spurring the mass extinction of animal species. and plants.

The fashion industry plays an important role in this crisis: experts believe the sector is responsible for 5% and 8% of all global greenhouse gas emissions. Their manufacturing facilities are coal-fired; they are highly dependent on fibers like polyester and nylon, which are derived from fossil fuels; and they ship products around the world on ships that emit greenhouse gases. Malas points out that over the past two years, many brands have touted their climate-friendly practices. Some, like Allbirds, are committed to offsetting the carbon footprint of their stores and offices. Others, like Lululemon, have announced that they are switching from using synthetic fibers, which are derived from fossil fuels, to plant-based synthetics. The problem is that about 80% of a fashion company’s emissions come from its manufacturing plants; another 10% comes from shipping. “What we really wanted to draw attention to is that companies really focused on the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their climate policies,” said Malas. “Fashion brands only focus on the stocks they want us to see. They rarely talk about their manufacture and shipping, which make up the bulk of the emissions. “ Fashion brands are failing us In this report, Stand.earth created a dashboard in which they rated each of the 47 fashion companies. The brand with the highest rating is a small Swiss outdoor brand called Mammut, but it still got a B-, followed by Nike, which got a C +. Things get more difficult from there. Gap, Inditex (who owns Zara), Ralph Lauren, REI, and Lululemon all get D.

Malas points out that Stand.earth has deliberately chosen not to rate these companies on a curve. In other words, the report did not compare companies with each other; he compared them to where they need to be to avoid a climate emergency. “The purpose of the scorecard was to assess the fashion industry’s progress in achieving climate goals to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” he said. declared. “At the end of the day, the scoreboard shows that brands are really behind on what they need to be to reduce their emissions by 55% by 2030.” The brands at the top of the Stand.earth report, such as Nike, Levis, Puma and VF Corp (which owns Timberland and North Face), are actively working to shift their supply chains away from fossil fuels, even though they are doesn’t do it fast enough. Most fashion companies do not have their own factories, but instead partner with manufacturing facilities, usually in countries where labor is cheaper. Stand.earth gives brands higher scores when they demonstrate that they are advocating for their manufacturers to switch to renewable energy. Nike, for example, has worked with suppliers to remove coal-fired boilers from factories. Meanwhile, Levi’s is campaigning for more renewable energy in the countries where it manufactures products. But don’t be fooled into thinking that only big business has the power to drive away fossil fuel manufacturing partners. In some ways, small businesses can make changes to their supply chain more easily because they are more agile. The top-rated brand, Mammut, is striving to switch to renewables throughout its supply chain by 2030. This means deliberately choosing suppliers that use renewable energy, using zero-emission transport vessels and reducing its dependence on fossil fuel-based materials. “They choose to invest dollars and capacity to help their supply chain partners move away from fossil fuels,” says Malas. “It’s something any brand can do; it’s just a matter of making it a priority.

Transforming the supply chain is an uphill battle. The majority of manufacturing plants, and every shipping ship in the world, burn fossil fuels. But this report makes it clear that fashion companies, which run much of the manufacturing and shipping sectors, have an important role to play in pushing these industries towards the renewable industry. This is all the more true if these large companies come together and act collectively. The problem of overconsumption One of the reasons the fashion industry emits so much is that brands manufacture huge volumes of clothing, which they sell at low prices. The sector is bubbling 80 billion clothes per year, for only 8 billion people on the planet. Malas says rapid fashion growth has been made possible because synthetic fabrics are so inexpensive. Brands have switched from more expensive materials like cotton and silk to polyester and nylon, which are largely derived from fossil fuels. This made clothes more affordable for consumers, who were buying more and more products. But Malas also says that if the industry starts taking climate change seriously, brands should switch from these petroleum-based synthetics to fibers with a lower carbon footprint. And since these materials are more expensive than synthetics, brands would have to increase their prices, potentially reducing consumption and waste.