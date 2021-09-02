The Bachelor Winner’s Dress Theory Explained



Will Jimmy choose Holly (left) or Brooke (right)? Ten

This year, Holly Kingston and Brooke Cleal are in the running to win Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson’s heart.

In a short teaser for tonight’s episode, fans got a glimpse of the final dresses. From what we can see, Holly wears a yellow, white, and brown number, while Brooke went for a pink and purple ensemble.

The color scheme is eerily familiar at last year’s finale, where Irena wore a brown number and Bella a dark purple dress.

So if history is to repeat itself, Holly will land the pilot (justas Sportsbet predicts), and Brooke and Jimmy’s love story won’t take off.

This fan theory has been around for several years now and has held true in all seasons but one.



The dresses of the 2021 finalists look remarkably similar to those of 2020 … Ten

Last year it emerged that Network Ten finally figured out that they had inadvertently beenleak of the winnerevery year.

AsBella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska got into a fightforSurvivorstar Locky Gilberts affections, a key was thrown into the works when the two women wore equally dark dresses (a ploy by the producers to make us lose our minds?).

In the finale, Bella was decked out in a stunning Georgia Young Couture ensemble in plum hues, while Irena wore a two-tone brown dress from Con Ilio.

With part of Irenas’ dress made up of a lighter brown shade, this apparently suggested that she would have the upper hand over Bella. And she did. The sartorial theory has survived!



In 2019, Chelsie McLeod (left) wore a slightly lighter shade than runner-up Abbie Chatfield (right). Ten

In 2019, Chelsie McLeod wore a beautiful pale pink dress with light gold detailing across the bust, while Abbie wore a sexy pewter backless dress, meaning she wasChelsie who had captured the heart of astrophysicist Matt Agnew.



The Honey Badger season starring Brittany Hockley (left) and Sophie Tieman (right) was the only one where dress theory wasn’t verified, as Nick didn’t pick anyone. Ten

While theHoney Badger didn’t choose anyoneand therefore declared herself ineligible, fans were convinced that Brittany Hockley had the upper hand over romantic rival Sophie Tieman, thanks to her white ensembles versus Sophie’s cream outfit.



Laura Byrne (left) had the best over Elise Stacey (right) when it comes to Matty J. Ten

In 2017,Laura Byrne conquered the heart of Matty J,but not until she stepped out in a white dress in the finale.

Unlucky in love, Elise Stacey wore the darkest shade of gold, then came home heartbroken.



Alex Nation’s gold dress (left) was a hint that Richie Strahan would choose her over Nikki Gogan (right). Ten

The year before was Richie Strahan’s season and in the last two official promotional snaps Alex Nation hinted at her eventual victory wearing a stunning light gold dress.

This contrasted sharply withfinalist Nikki Goganwho donned a bright red lace dress.



Sam Wood chose Snezana Markoski (right) over Lana Jeavons-Fellows (left) in 2015. Ten

Sam Wood’s 2015 season proved that theory actually has a leg to stand on.

The women vying for her heart in the finale were Snezana Markoski (wearing a beaded white dress) and Lana Jeavons-Fellows (wearing a slightly darker baby blue dress).

Again, it was the lighter shade and its wearer aka Snez that left the finale triumphant.



Sam Frost’s silver dress (left) was a dead gift she would triumph over Lisa Hyde (right) in a black dress. Ten

Even inBlake Garvey’s controversial season, the “dress theory” was found to be correct as Sam Frost was proposed while wearing a sparkling silver gown, while runner-up Lisa Hyde was dumped in a plunging jet black gown.



Anna Heinrich (left) won the heart of Tim Robards in white while Rochelle Emanuel-Smith (right) received the blow. Ten

Original Australian bachelor Tim Robards also picked a winner who was predicted by an outfit.

Winner andTim’s wife, Anna Heinrichwore a set of light-colored pearls while the rejected bachelorette Rochelle Emanuel-Smith left her without pink in a hot pink dress.

So, will dress theory once again predict the future? We can’t wait to find out!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, New Idea.