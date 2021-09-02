Natalie Sexton shares fall fashion tips for the whole family





Back to school usually means it’s time for a new wardrobe. According to fashion expert Natalie Sexton, it’s the best time of year for fashion! She stopped by the show with some stylish must-haves for the whole family this fall. Sexton says this season is all about comfort and versatility when it comes to clothing and footwear. The key is to create a base with great basics like light knits, cotton blends, leggings, sweaters, and t-shirts that can be mixed and matched in different ways. Girls There are some edgy looks that are really fun, durable and super comfy. When girls are not a fan of jeans, there are plenty of dresses and skirts, simple soft cotton t-shirt dresses with a cool animal print are the way to go! Paired with a motorcycle jacket, it’s perfect for layering! Plus, you can’t go wrong with graphic tees paired with a soft denim skirt. All of these pieces can be washed away in cold weather with simple layers underneath or on top. Boys There are plenty of easy coins under $ 20! Look for mix and match collections to get dressed quickly and easily in the morning. Camouflage and graphic prints inject fun into everyday sportswear. Darker color palettes are also a plus for hiding dirt / stains that quickly appear in children! Women Floral is awesome because it has a palette of fall hues. You can choose from a variety of colors or keep it simple and top with a neutral. A denim jacket is also a staple for fall style. Play with more color by complementing it with a loose sweater and your accessories can really elevate the look. Add a belt to give it more shape, but you can also wear it floating, and you can also layer it under your dresses with a fine knit or a t-shirt. Men The key to masculine style is simple, casual pieces that can easily be dressed up or casually worn. The dressy jogger is a must-have; choose a clean cut that tapers at the leg, this is also a dry fit fabric that feels light and looks more polished than a traditional fleece. Medium to light layers are perfect when temperatures rise and fall throughout the day. Cool accessories like a fine knit beanie and classic white sneakers elevate the look and give it an element of cool urban style. Meet Natalie and find out more fashion tips at Instagram.

