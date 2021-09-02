wedding dresses for pandemic bride

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size Once upon a time, the future groom struggled with disasters such as seating plans and the weather. The decisions about flowers, party favors and guest list numbers were carefully considered and the threat of something wrong, the catering company forgot about the champagne flutes! undermined the success of the Big Day. In 2021, when instant closures, border closures and ever-changing restrictions make planning ahead almost impossible, couples have to cancel, postpone and reschedule (in some cases multiple times). Many have seen their hopes of a destination wedding dashed, choosing instead to embrace the micro-wedding and forgo the usual hen and male celebrations before marriage. Others delay their nuptials indefinitely. Melbourne-based Helen OConnor of Thurley, pictured in her Fitzroy studio, launched her eponymous bridal collection in June. Credit:Eddie jim One designer who noticed the change was Thurley’s Helen OConnor, who spent much of Melbourne’s extended lockdown last year designing her inaugural bridal line. For years OConnor had designed wedding dresses for friends and private clients, creating pieces with all of Thurley’s hallmarks (handcrafted, art deco, and celebration of the female form), but when the pandemic struck, the creator saw an opportunity. She paused on Thurley and turned her attention to a new business: Helen OConnor Bridal. Brides look for a wedding day that is always special and amazing, but less complete, says OConnor. The registration wedding is back and couples want to take a more low-key approach than you would historically see in a runaway-style wedding.

Megan Ziems, founder and creative director of Grace Loves Lace, which has 17 showrooms locally and internationally, says she sees two distinct types of brides emerging from the pandemic. Those who are out of containment and have decided to get married in six to eight weeks and are looking for a stunning ready-to-wear dress, or brides who are thrilled to find their dress but are afraid to set a date, she says . . Gold Coast-based bridal brand Grace Loves Lace has gained international attention for its laid-back approach using lightweight fabrics without restrictive elements like zippers and ribs. Both eschew traditional silhouettes and seek something unique and surprising. They want visual, high-impact dresses that represent party and fun and that don’t take the bride too seriously, Ziems says, highlighting a desire for unique fabrics and trims and additional personalization through accessories and hairpieces. . Accessibility has been the main driver of Vera Wang’s decision to sign a 10-year license agreement with Barcelona-based group Pronovias to launch her affordable bridal brand Vera Wang Bride. The Pronovias Group allows me to explore a new facet of my creativity while developing what I believe will become an even bigger global brand at a smart price, Wang said in an email. This was a major change in the strategy that I have long wanted to implement. Vera Wang has teamed up with the Pronovias Group to launch her affordable bridal brand Vera Wang Bride. Launched in October, the Vera Wang Bride collection will feature dresses 60% lower than her most-seen couture styles on celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian.

The New York-based designer says there are far fewer rules for brides today than 30 years ago, a change she welcomes. I encourage individuality. If you want to get married on a beach, on a yacht, or in a church, you should be able to have the freedom, personal creativity, and the confidence to wear something that makes you happy. A design from the OConnors Phoenix collection. Instead of the traditional satin or lace fabrics, or the OTT meringue dress, brides opt for something that better reflects their sense of style. Many of them have been looking for something they can’t find, says OConnor, referring to the crafting details she offers, as well as the ability to create something unexpected that can be worn for the ceremony, redesigned for the reception and above all worn again. With the Delta strain closing bridal shops across the country, designers are tweaking their delivery times and moving accessories online. For a simple OConnor design (like the mini tuxedo dress with an oversized bow), brides-to-be can expect to wait a month, three months for something more complex, and six months for a tailored dress.