Virgil Abloh is the quintessential contemporary fashion designer: he knows streetwear and luxury are one, and works with Nike as easily as he does with Chrome Hearts. As a public figure, he is as well known as the products he makes, from clothes labeled with quotes to the over-the-top accessories that enhance his collections at Louis Vuitton.

He also likes to copy. Almost every one of his collections, for Off-White and Louis Vuitton, includes at least one item of clothing or idea that seems to have appeared first in another collection of fashion designers, and which is generating active debate online. And yet, his penchant for copying is arguably his most regarded practice. After all, the work that first drew him into the menswear spotlight, Pyrex Vision, was a collection of modified ready-mades like flannels from the Ralph Laurens Rugby line screen-printed with PYREX on the back.

Copying, of course, is the cardinal sin of fashion, especially nowadays. Brands jealously guard their brands (including Abloh, whose litigation may suggest that he thinks his take on copying is something more considered than mere fakes of hype). The rise of Ablohs has occurred alongside the growth of social media, which has a unique grip on fashion discourse (most of the new guard of self-styled critics and commentators have appeared on Instagram, Twitter and Youtube) . In an industry known for access control, the call for copying has made the average social media user exceptionally powerful. Few years ago, Pyer Moss creator Kerby-Jean Raymond told Business of Fashion that we’re really afraid of ending up with Diet Prada, which started out as a platform to call for knockoffs.

But the more I thought about Ablohs’ work, as well as that of peers like Marc Jacobs and the young design collective behind Vaquera, the more I wonder if the copy is actually still a verbotor or if it has become the thing. the coolest you can do.

More recently, Abloh has broadened his thinking on copying to embrace concepts of DJ culture, which builds something new out of the work of other artists. His ever-expanding show notes for Louis Vuitton last July included a number of riffs and sampling essays; the collection was called Amen Break, after one of the most sampled DJ cultures for drum breaks. One Piece, a letter to Dear Fashion People, noted that the Amen Break had been sampled more than 4,000 times and that the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 collection for men follows this logic of sampling the ready-made to make new things from the old. Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh understands how much culture today is about stretching those first six seconds into an endless loop. He concluded, Ablohs praxis is digging through the barrel for the B-sides and rarities that shouldn’t be forgotten. It juxtaposes references the same way a DJ beat matches two disparate tracks, you find the commonality where the vibe aligns and changes it from there, an act of coordination that takes careful practice to seem absolutely effortless.

When critics and commentators complain and complain and the creator does not change, but instead redoubles his efforts, we must ask ourselves: are we missing the mark? Dropping is not a naughty habit of Ablohs; that is the whole point of his work.

Abloh is one of the greatest eccentrics in fashion history, but he’s not the only one to embrace the copy. Marc Jacobs, Abloh’s sort of predecessor at Vuitton, not to mention one of his idols, has for years defied the simplistic conversation around copy. Around 2018, he started creating collections that almost looked like fashion fan fiction. He had been mistreated by the industry: his parent company seemed to have neglected him, and the New York Times posted an unflattering article about the state of his business. In response, he began to design with a pure, almost innocent mind, paying homage to the designers he grew up idolizing while working at Charivari on the Upper West Side. He recreated Claude Montana’s huge shoulders and Yves Saint Laurent’s jewelry tones, and it looked like nothing else then, but a lot of things that came before it. At the end of winter 2020, Jacobs presented a collection that was widely hailed as a highlight of his career. He cited extensively the designers he admired, many of whom are part of his wardrobe, from Demna Gvasalias Balenciaga to Alessandro Micheles Gucci. Many looks even seemed to recreate runway photographs from the Versace and Calvin Klein catwalks of the 1990s. A number of social media users were puzzled by the similarities between Jacobss clothing and these images from trendy fashion history. recent and distant times, neglecting the fact that Jacobs, an obsessive fashion student (and ardent shopper), had clearly designed the show as a tribute. in fashion itself, an industry-wide mood lift that is still regularly cited by editors and commentators as a signpost of where fashion should go next. Jacobs has also made a number of Chanel-inspired jackets, possibly inspired by ones he owns. He looks like a writer who wants to feel the weight of Hemingway’s sentences by writing them by hand, copying them, conversing with the original genius, putting his modern twist or emphasis on something that embodies his own moment.