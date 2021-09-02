Denver Art Museum receives $ 25 million to form Department of Textile Art and Fashion





An anonymous donor has donated $ 25 million to the Denver Art Museum (DAM) to support its textile art and fashion department, the museum announced today. The money will allow DAM to create a new textile art and fashion institute, which will be headed by Florence Mller, who since 2015 has been the museum’s future curator of textile art and fashion. Fifteen million dollars of the transformational gift will provide an underlying endowment for scholarships and programming, including restoration and maintenance of the collection, while the remaining $ 10 million will go to an endowment fund supporting new acquisitions for the department. “Fashion and textiles are exciting to me and our audience because they are so accessible – everyone has fashion and textiles in their home and in their daily life,” Mller said in a statement. “This gift will allow us to build on the museum’s superb collections and tell more stories with them.” DAM’s Textile Art and Fashion Department was created in 1927 with the donation of a Saltillo serape and a Kashmir shawl, and was officially created in 1955. In 2016, the department was endowed by the Avenir Foundation and the following year the gallery housing his collection, on the sixth floor of DAM was renovated. The collection, which grew considerably under Mller’s leadership, includes some five thousand objects from Asia, Europe and the Americas, with textiles ranging from archaeological fabrics to contemporary fiber work, and clothing spanning those from the 18th century to those of today. . “The museum is deeply grateful for this important and powerful endowment donation,” said Christoph Heinrich, director of DAM’s Frederick and Jan Mayer in a statement. “The goals of the new institute are to support the development and sharing of the museum’s textile art and fashion collection and to create a base for academic research and exchange in ways that are engaging and valuable to our community. Textiles have been wonderful ambassadors and connectors between diverse cultures for thousands of years. They were used to communicate ideas and stories, share religious beliefs as well as notions of style and taste. Then as today, they are among the most beautiful documents of human creativity. ALL IMAGES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artforum.com/news/denver-art-museum-receives-25-million-to-form-textile-art-and-fashion-department-86603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos