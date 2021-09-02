Fashion and retail tech boom deepens

Digital trends vying for consumer attention may be easy to think of as fads, but it’s harder to dismiss technologies that are deeper and deeper in fashion and retail worlds.

Fundamental shifts are occurring in the way companies create and sell products like clothing and the prospect is enlightening investors by eagerly throwing tantalizing sums on tech platforms on the brink of this transition.

In August, fashion design software firm Browzwears premier institutional funding landed $ 35 million from Radian Capital, a New York-based growth equity fund.

The tech company, founded in 1999, is not a start-up. It has become one of the best-known software makers for 3D visual applications, primarily as a design suite that helps digitize the generally manual production and manufacturing processes.

Weston Gaddy, co-founder and partner of Radian Capital, described Browzwear as a 20-year overnight success story, in the ad. The company invented the use of 3D design for clothing and is increasingly being adopted as the benchmark design system by leading brands and manufacturers in the industry, he said. The company has done something amazing by reaching this position without outside funding and with impressive and profitable growth.

This may be nothing compared to what Browzwear, now flush with funding, does next. According to the software maker, it plans to double the size of its business over the next two years, significantly increase its workforce and explore new territory. The company wants to move beyond production and manufacturing to e-commerce functionality for consumers.

The fashion industry has made great strides towards digital transformation, but there is so much more we can do, said Avihay Feld, co-founder and CEO of Browzwears. At Browzwear, we have an ambitious vision for a future in which ecosystem systems and tools are connected.

The proposal could put the 3D platform in pole position, as augmented reality, gaming avatars, NFTs and more would spark a race in digital fashion. As it stands, the company is already looking at areas such as augmented reality essays, which have become extremely popular for beauty engagement on Snapchat, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube, but are an enthralling challenge for fashion. .

At Browzwear, Feld believes that a unification of solutions for the entire value chain is the basis of [apparel] industry needs to make digital experiences such as realistic virtual trials a reality.

Testing clothing online, with the challenges required for a realistic fit and realistic fabric rendering, is a complex task. Big tech companies like Snap Inc., which sued Realistic fashion AR, can attest to this.

But the effort is well worth it, according to many brands and tech platforms that have spoken with WWD in recent years, especially for fashion or other items that must be worn to be truly experienced.

The opportunity could be huge: Recent data from Accenture’s Business Futures, Signals of Change report indicates that less than one percent of retailers are using augmented and virtual reality to engage consumers. If adoption grows to just 2%, the company argues it could add around $ 66 billion in retail sales growth.

Even though virtual fashion fittings take off, they tend to start after consumers are already intrigued by a product or brand. Getting them interested in the first place is another matter. It has always relied on a nuanced and enigmatic understanding of human behavior and the motivations of marketers, a soft art in a world of tough numbers.

Today’s technologies, especially artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other data-driven models, quantify the pursuit and extract the information that predicts what buyers want. Platforms promising to make this a reality include giants like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and many more. But the big tech players are not the only ones and investors are taking note.

Martech Bluecore company made its proposition that artificial intelligence can predict what buyers will want to buy in a Series E round that grossed $ 125 million, bringing the company’s total increase to over 225 million. of dollars for a valuation of $ 1 billion.

FinTech Georgian, which doubled its previous investment, led the August funding round. FirstMark and Norwest also returned, and Silver Lake Waterman made their first investment in Bluecore.

The attraction seems The company, which has worked with Tommy Hilfiger, Perry Ellis, Teleflora, Staples and Best Buy Canada, has already generated billions in gross market value at hundreds of retailers. Its solutions are used by Jockey, NOBULL, 4ocean, Lane Bryant and Foot Locker, to name a few. It has also partnered with other major technological players, including google.

Today, the company believes it is evolving in a rare transition environment. Retail sales have gone from 85% in favor of brick-and-mortar stores to a 50-50 split between online and offline channels over the past two years, with shoppers shifting more to convenient and personalized customer experiences, a he declared.

But regardless of where the final purchase takes place, Bluecore sees digital channels as the entry point for more than three-quarters of buyers. For Fayez Mohamood, CEO and founder of Bluecores, these factors have led to a kind of frenzy.

We were in the era of personal commerce, where retailers were no longer just competing with other brands; they also compete with all other digital experiences, he said. As a result, shoppers expect the same level of individual curation from retail brands that they get from platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and other great experiences.

Mohamood wants to use his company’s recent funding to drive e-commerce product development, AI, and analytics, which puts him in the playing field of major platforms like Salesforce, Oracle, and Adobe.

Bluecore makes a key distinction between its company and the tech behemoths: the company was designed for the world of online shopping, while its historical rivals are more focused on mass marketing to the mainstream, not specifically for direct-to-consumer retailing.

We have spent the past eight years preparing for that inevitable moment when all retailers are driving growth through e-commerce, Mohamood continued. Our role will always be to predict changes in the industry so that we can guide retailers in the continuous transformation. Predictive models that can anticipate the wants and needs of consumers can certainly amplify sales, but they also have implications for other aspects of the business, such as demand forecasting, inventory, and warehousing.

Bluecore and Browzwear are recent examples of a wave of well-funded companies looking to rewrite the rules. We don’t expect this momentum to cool off anytime soon, in fact, it’s about to sink even deeper into other areas of retail, front to back. of the House. The effect puts the technology in a position to mitigate disruption related to COVID-19 in the short term, while creating operational efficiencies that can last well beyond.

According to CB Insights, enthusiastic investors have turned to platforms that drive digital shopping, as well as smarter store operations, supply chains and new approaches to customer retention. In its State of Retail Tech Q221 report, the company described a frenzied second quarter that broke records, with a 4% quarter-over-quarter increase resulting in investments of $ 31.5 billion, a increase of more than three times compared to the same quarter last year.

In-store technology investment between April and June jumped 46% quarter-over-quarter to a record $ 3.3 billion as retailers welcomed shoppers again. Ecommerce technology dominated the first half of the year, but as support for Amazon brand buyers soared by $ 2.3 billion, platforms for online shopping drew a record 16 , $ 9 billion.

The continued growth of e-commerce is driving higher valuations and larger funding cycles, the report found. The five most beloved new retail unicorns in Q221 span the e-commerce value chain, from online behavior tracking to payment technology to delivery. Meanwhile, the top five mega-towers (deals worth over $ 100 million) in space have all gone to e-commerce companies.

Now, the company predicts that, over the whole of 2021, funding will provide more than double the annual investment seen in each of the past four years.

All that money paid to technology providers will end up in future products and services. But they are embarking on a new reality that is playing out right now in real time.

Simply, Technology-E-commerce fueled by the surge in online shopping triggered by the pandemic is becoming increasingly fundamental for all retail businesses. As technologies tend to change rapidly and innovate constantly, the scene seems set for a wild ride, with change becoming the norm. This is true across categories, but for fashion, whose shopping and consumer experiences have been difficult to translate entirely online, the changes can be monumental.

In other words, brands and industry watchers who think the evolution of retail has been bonkers so far should brace themselves. Because, in all likelihood, they haven’t seen anything yet.