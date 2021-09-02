The elegant printed dress by Malavika Mohanan is best suited for days at the pool

While the rest of the celebrity circle selects their best bikinis and striking swimsuits when they want to take a dip in the pool, Malavika Mohanan does things differently. In her latest set of Instagram photos, the actress is seen sitting by the pool, dipping her legs inside. She wears a floral print dress in purple tones that featured an elasticated bodice with peasant sleeves and slits down the body. What only added to her gorgeous look were the gold jewelry highlights of her chunky earrings and stack of charm bracelets. She wore her hair down in waves and accompanied the outfit with a broad smile. We love the way she took out the prints for a sunny day by the pool.