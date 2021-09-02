Fashion
Back to school clothes: here are the best collections to shop for a fashion comeback in class
Back to school shopping is the silver lining of late summer, and there are so many fashion lines to browse.
Brands are offering their fall styles while cutting back on back-to-school clothes. Whether you’re heading back to class in person or showing up in style to your Zoom class, now’s the time to revamp your wardrobe.
Here are the best fashion collections for back to school.
Adidas’ back-to-school collection is making a comeback this season. The fall clothing collection includes tracksuit sets and backpacks featuring the iconic Adidas logo. The new collection offers a variety of choices for children, including the junior Marble print jacket ($ 50) made from recycled materials with correspondence short t-shirt ($ 25) and the NMD_R1 Refined shoes ($ 120). The best-selling men’s items are Future Icons 3-Stripes Hoodie for men ($ 45, originally $ 65); the camouflage print T-shirt ($ 25); the Tiro 21 track pants ($ 45) and the Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes ($ 180). The new women’s collection consists of Classic Adicolor Collegiate Track Jacket ($ 85); the matching sweatpants ($ 75); the Continental 80 Stripes Shoes ($ 80, originally $ 100) and the VFA backpack ($ 50).
From professional blouses to comfy work jeans, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara has launched a casual fashion line for working women that is also perfect for a back-to-school wardrobe. Some of the best selling items are the Women’s Printed Top with 3/4 Puff Sleeves ($ 26), Rosa Curvy Super High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans With Split Hem ($ 24.50), Plus Size Faux Suede Moto Jacket ($ 40); the Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Faux-Leather Jeans ($ 36.50) and the Cascade Cardigan ($ 32).
The bohemian appeal of Free People will give you a unique back-to-school look for the coming semester. While the brand has its own website, Macys has a section of its store dedicated to free people and currently some items are discounted when you use the promo code LABOR. Some of the best selling items are the Miss Daisy printed cotton top ($ 28.93, originally $ 98); the Switch It Up Thermal Top ($ 46.80, originally $ 78); the Coffee Cardigan ($ 80.64, originally $ 168); Be The Change wide-leg cotton pants ($ 76.80, originally $ 128) and the Cotton denim jogging pants ($ 46.80, originally $ 78). The official Free People website has new products available to order, just in time for the new school year. Some of the hottest choices are the Cardi Smile at Argyle ($ 198); the Straight corduroy Reese jeans ($ 128); the Technicolor tote ($ 138); the Ariel turtleneck sweater ($ 128) and the Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boots ($ 195).
Looking for a more professional wardrobe for the upcoming school year? The Vince Camuto collection has so many trendy options to look presentable and professional for the class. Some of the best options include the Polka Dot Smocked Cuff Top ($ 47.19, originally $ 79); the Bell sleeve top ($ 28.99, originally $ 59); the Long Sleeve Utility Shirt ($ 24.03, originally $ 89); Ponte knit leggings ($ 49); Women’s Lenja Studded Mules ($ 44.93, originally $ 99); Thanley Pointed Toe Pump ($ 98.95); Tweed jacket ($ 149); the Chevron cardigan ($ 99) and the Vince Camuto Prenten Loafers ($ 89.95).
Polo Ralph Lauren offers re-entry lines for all ages. Right now, the brand is pushing its line of toddler clothes perfect for the first day of kindergarten. Some of the cutest outfits are the Big Pony Hooded Knit Dress for Girls ($ 49.50); Boys’ embroidered large polo shirt (large sizes of children) ($ 25); Girls Polo Slim Boyfriend Jean Astor (in sizes small and large) ($ 55); Girls’ polo denim jacket (large and small sizes for children available) ($ 57); Girl’s chino shirt dress with belt ($ 65) and the Boy’s bear sweater ($ 135). Some of the best fall picks in adult clothing include the Polo Ralph Lauren leather blazer ($ 998); Polo Ralph Lauren herringbone tweed trench coat ($ 798); Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit V-Neck Relaxed Sweater ($ 448); Polo Ralph Lauren checked shirt dress ($ 498); Polo Ralph Lauren polo shirts ($ 57 to $ 95); Polo Ralph Lauren Sullivan Slim Stretch Dobby Pants ($ 125); Polo Ralph Lauren Fleece Baseball Jacket ($ 148) and the Polo Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Denim Trucker Jacket ($ 168).
Saks is a one-stop-shop for a variety of designer and back-to-school fashion brands. Some of the most popular designer back-to-school items are on sale right now, including Roberto Cavalli croc-embossed leather driving moccasins ($ 229.99, originally $ 605); Hurley Electric Logo T-Shirt ($ 17.99, originally $ 32); Eleven Paris Faux Fur Collar Full Zip Motorcycle Jacket ($ 79.99, originally $ 295); Michael Kors Tipped Logo Henley ($ 24.99, originally $ 69.50); the Vince open-front hooded wool-blend coat ($ 249.99, originally $ 745); Stuart Weitzman Wool Combat Boots ($ 299.99, originally $ 675; Madewell the perfect vintage jeans ($ 39.99, originally $ 105) and Longchamp Le Pliage leather handbag ($ 449.99, originally $ 670).
If you are looking for comfortable sweaters for the colder seasons, LL Bean has you covered. The company offers sweaters for the whole family. Men’s sweatshirts include the Sweatshirts ($ 79); the Quilted sweatshirt with stand-up collar ($ 79) and the STOMFLEECE Pro Hoodie ($ 109 to $ 129). Women’s sweatshirts include the Quilted quarter-zip sweater ($ 69); the Full zip hoodie ($ 79) and the Mountain Classic Windbreaker Fleece Jacket ($ 99). Children’s sweatshirts and jackets include the Classic Mountain Fleece ($ 44.95); the Long pile fleece ($ 69) and the Fitness fleece t-shirt, colorblock long sleeve ($ 29.95).
From uniforms to stylish backpacks, Kohls has a variety of collections dedicated to making this school year a fashionable one. The store carries a selection of Chaps uniform items, including Husky Chaps Flat-Front Comfort Slim Trousers (Boys 4-20) ($ 23.80, originally $ 34); Chaps Pleated School Uniform Skort (Girls 4-16 years and over) ($ 18.20 – $ 19.60); and Chaps School Uniform Jeggings (Girls 4-16) ($ 22.40, originally $ 32).
Right now, J.Crew has a Bye Summer, Hello Fall sale on back-to-school wear for men and women. You can save 40% on your purchase by using the code HELLOFALL on the J.Crews site. Some of the most popular items are for men Thin and light double-weave shirt ($ 79.50 before the sale); men Cotton and silk piqué sweater ($ 89.50 before the sale); the Patch Pocket Cropped Beach Cardigan Sweater for Women ($ 49.99- $ 84.99) and the Magic Rinse Hoodie ($ 49.99 – $ 66.50).
LOFT’s Labor Day Sale, offering up to 50% off multiple items on its site, can help boost your back-to-school wardrobe this year. Ending Monday, September 6, sales discounts fall on items including V-neck floral midi dress ($ 99.50); Peplum blouse embroidered with flowers ($ 69.50); High Rise Skinny Jeans in Classic Dark Indigo Wash ($ 79.50); Tie Neck Puff Sleeve Top and Scarf ($ 59.50) and the Embossed mules ($ 79.50).
Stock up on school clothes for your little ones at The Childrens Place. The store has sales on lots of uniforms like the Pack of 2 Boys’ Uniform Polo Shirts ($ 12, originally $ 21.95); Boys’ 5 Pack Pique Uniform Polo Shirts ($ 30, originally $ 54.95); Girls 4 Pack Ruffle Pique Uniform Polo Shirts ($ 24, originally $ 51.95) and Girls’ 5 Pack Uniform Pique Polo Shirts ($ 30, originally $ 64.95).
Cotton On’s casual yet stylish appeal makes it a great choice for comfy outfits for the fall semester. Some of the new arrivals are The shack ($ 69.99); the Easy Crop Scoop Intarsia vest ($ 34.99); the Darcy pants ($ 49.99); the Men’s Essential Fleece Sweater ($ 39.99); the Camden Long Sleeve Shirt ($ 27.99, originally $ 39.99) and the Trippy Slim Tracksuit ($ 39.99).
It’s time to stock up on jeans for the upcoming school year. American eagle is offering 25 percent off its jeans and jogging pants with a variety of styles and sizes at discounted prices. Some of the best selling items on sale right now are the AE Stretch Mom Jeans ($ 37.46, originally $ 49.95); AE Ne (x) t Level High Waist Jeggings ($ 37.46, originally $ 49.95); AE Ne (x) t Jeggings ($ 37.46, originally $ 49.95); Men’s AE AirFlex + Athletic Skinny Jeans ($ 37.45, originally $ 49.95); AE AirFlex + Temp Tech Skinny Layered Patch Jeans ($ 44.96, originally $ 59.95); AE Plush Waffle Slim Joggers ($ 24.99, originally $ 49.95); Tailgate Essential Fleece Boyfriend Joggers for Women ($ 34.96, originally $ 49.95); AE 24/7 Active Joggers ($ 37.46, originally $ 49.95) and the AE Lounge Joggers ($ 29.96, originally $ 39.95).
