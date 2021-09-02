Health and fashion: send the dresses

If you’re planning to dress like a doctor or nurse this Halloween, you already know what to wear: a long white coat, scrubs, or an old-fashioned nurse cap. It’s also easy to disguise a patient for a TV show. Just put them in a hospital gown and have them display an IV pole.

Needless to say, fashion is rarely associated with health. Yet it has a huge impact on the daily lives of patients with chronic illnesses. Let’s break it down:

Hospitalization clothing

Patients who repeatedly reside in the hospital are known to be frequent travelers. If you know of films like Five Feet Apart, which is based on the novel by my friend Rachael Lippincott, you will notice that long-term patients mostly wear pajamas.

The pajamas brought comfort to me in the hospital. They are much less sterile than hospital gowns, and they made me feel more at home. They also gave me the opportunity to show off my style! SpongeBob pants go wonderfully with T-shirts with great stride.

Here’s a sweet reminder to bring a wide range of pajamas to the hospital. You never know if your room temperature will be 20 or 100 F.

On the other hand, gowns are very useful when you are in intensive care, getting ready for surgery, or are too sick to be changed. There were times when I didn’t have the energy to go to the bathroom, so a sponge bath and a slip-on dress made everyone’s life easier. Some units require full body access for IV access, ECG stickers, and bathing. Just be sure to advocate for a dress in your size. Otherwise, the whole unit will have a preview of your birthday costume.

Nicole Kohr during a tune-up at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in 2007. (Photo by Nicole Kohr)

Ambulatory clothing

It is only recently that companies are becoming aware of the gap between adapted and disabled clothing and how it affects us in everyday life.

When I had my feeding tube, the shirts were like the enemy. No matter how much I covered it, the device would make itself known by sticking out from under my shirt like a faucet. The buttons were a bit better, but inevitably left a wet stain on all of my favorite tops. Leaky bellies are coarse, impractical, and don’t pair well with pastels.

Chronic disease makes fashion difficult. When you need a hole for your tube, you are forced to cut your clothes. You depend on a range of stretchy outfits because your steroids save you two pant sizes.

Dressing for an already heavy lifestyle shouldn’t be exhausting, it should be fun!

Hair, shoes and accessories

Wigs, orthopedics and stools oh my god!

Many companies have met my needs for accessories. I loved my pink vest. Awesome memory foam shoes are a lifesaver if you are a young patient with osteoporosis or arthritis like me. I never dabbled in wigs, but I would if my hair loss journey continued.

Lightweight masks and blankets are a must if you faint in the sun, but I suggest buying a nice pattern. My lightweight wheelchair was black and realistic, but there were times when I wanted a pink seat. Accessible doesn’t have to mean boring.

Fashion art

I watched every season of “America’s Next Top Model” and “Project Runway”. In doing so, I learned that fashion is about expressing yourself, but the industry can be biased.

I have had my share of self-esteem issues because of the clothes. I wish more shirts had the ability to hide sweat stains. It would be cool if the pants could mask the smells. What if snaps and string let you change the fit of a hospital gown-like shirt? Either way, including accessible looks on billboards and magazines will help bridge the gap between the real world and the photoshoped world we’re used to seeing.

The Ballad Send the clowns from the Broadway classic Little Night Music discusses the ironies of an untimely affair. I did not understand the lyrics when I was a child, but one sentence struck me despite this:

Knowing finally that the one I wanted was yours. Redo my entrance with my usual flair.

I assumed that meant, you wish you could wear this girlish shirt, but you will have to wear your own style. While my performance was in grade two, it served as a reminder for me all these years!

Healthcare has some of the most iconic looks. Why not take inspiration from it? Patients do not have to wear an ill-fitting gown. Maybe tomorrow I’ll wear a long white coat.

Nicole and her mom are taking a photo break before a bronchoscopy at the University of Pennsylvania in 2020. (Photo by Nicole Kohr)

