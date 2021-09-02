Fashion
Best dress shirts to store your wardrobe in 2021
Over the past year and a half, for obvious reasons, the masculine style has become much more casual. Most people who normally wear a nine to five (or six, or seven) suit and tie spent their days at home dressed in their best cotton t-shirts for comfort. There was no need to wear one of your best dress shirts while strolling around the house.
Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your perspective), not everything can be sport forever. And when the time comes, you’ll want a closet full of great shirt options. But how do you choose what constitutes the best dress shirts?
Of course, you have a few things to consider. First of all, there is fabric. You want a fabric that looks clean and crisp, like a fine cotton twill, oxford, or yarn. Additional points if it is wrinkle-resistant. Fit is also important: the best dress shirts fit like a glove without feeling restrictive. The color or pattern is a matter of personal taste, but as a general rule, the busier designs tend to be less formal. Whatever you’re looking for, be sure to explore our top dress shirt picks from our favorite menswear brands.
White Eton Embroidered Signature Twill Shirt
Etons has been leading the charge for nearly a hundred years, using quality fabrics and finishes to elevate the humble dress shirt. Take this best white shirt: Between the buttons, they hide Scandinavian-inspired micro-embroidery. And they won’t reveal themselves until you let go and unlock a few buttons.
Sylvain Theory Good cotton shirt
The name says it all with this dress shirt: it’s made from good cotton. What does that mean exactly? That every inch of the extra-long staple, the supima cotton grown in the United States, can be traced from the farm to the Ablini factory in Italy, ensuring responsible practices every step of the way.
Paul Smith slim fit ‘Artist Stripe’ cuffed shirt in pink cotton
If you’re looking for a shirt that combines classic style with a subtle touch of fun, look no further than this choice from Paul Smith. Under each cuff of this Italian-made poplin shirt, you’ll find vibrant stripes to roll up your sleeves and have a good time.
J. Crew Slim Fit Bowery Shirt in Gingham
In terms of value for money, J. Crews is still a must-have, especially with their almost constant sales pace. Slim fit, their Bowery shirt comes in a range of colors and patterns, but they hollowed out this versatile navy blue gingham that can be as casual as it is formal.
Proper Cloth Thomas Mason Shirt with pink stripes
Since its launch in 2008, Proper Cloths has been committed to making it easier to buy personalized shirts for men. That’s why every detail is customizable, from the collar and cuff styles to the placket and hem design. Even the buttons are up for debate.
The Tie Bar Textured No-Iron Dress Shirt in Solid Lavender
Want to vary your wardrobe without going off the rails too much? Go for a color other than blue, like this lavender dress shirt from Tie Bar. There is also a touch of texture to the fabric, lending a bit of visual intrigue to an otherwise solid shirt option.
Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt in Seaglass Floral
They wouldn’t be Bonobos if it weren’t for the imprint. But that being said, a subtle print like this, with its tonal floral design, can be just as effective as a strong print if not more. Add some elasticity to the cotton fabric and you have a hell of a shirt.
Scotch & Soda Long Sleeve Knit Dress Shirt
A solid blue dress shirt can be one of the most versatile pieces a man can own. For their take on the classic, Scotch & Soda chose a knitted cotton fabric with a small polka dot pattern.
Read more: Best Dress Shirts Under $ 50 at Amazon
Hugo Boss Regular-Fit Checked Temperature-Regulating Twill Shirt
This Hugo Boss dress shirt is designed for long, demanding days. Not only is it perfectly cut and comfortable, but the fabric has thermoregulatory properties, helping to manage moisture and keep your skin breathable. So you stay fresh all day, no matter what.
Ralph Lauren fitted chambray shirt
You can’t talk about best men’s shirts not to mention the king of the American shirt, Ralph Lauren. While pretty much any of the brand’s shirts can be on this list, we wanted to highlight this chambray option that is the perfect combination of workwear and tailoring, as only Ralph can.
Buck Mason Perfect Oxford Shirt
Oxford shirts make the difference between casual shirts and dress shirts, but that versatility may be their greatest strength. Wear this super-soft Buck Mason Oxford to the office, then loosen your tie to seamlessly transition into happy hour.
