Merrell Jungle Moc Men’s Loafer Review

The Merrell Men’s Jungle Moc Slip-On shoe is what I wear at home and in town.

I’m on my fifth pair in 17 years because they strike the perfect balance between comfort and convenience.

The waterproof design also keeps my size 15 feet dry and comfortable even in wet and cold weather.

In 2004, my grandfather passed away. He was a tall man from whom I inherited much of my humor, skepticism, and giant 15ft height. Fortunately, upon his death, I also inherited a pair of his Merrell Men’s Jungle Moc Slip-On shoes. While I was skeptical of these decidedly old-fashioned “daddy’s shoes”, I was quickly won over by their comfort and convenience. Now I’m on my fifth pair in 17 years.

I’m a simple man who doesn’t care much about looking cool. My two main concerns when buying shoes are comfort and convenience. The Merrell Jungle Moc nails them both. My right foot is about a half size larger than my left, so if I choose a size 14 my right foot is stretched out while my left foot is fine. With the Merrell shoes both my feet feel great in a size 15. The padding is comfortable for walking and hiking with lots of energy return, even when I take 16,000 steps a day.

I can put on these shoes without using my hands. This is helpful because I have chronic pain in my left foot which makes it uncomfortable to walk barefoot. I wear Merrells around the house to ease the pain. I can sit at my desk barefoot and put on the shoes instantly when I want to take a walk. It’s also handy when I want to rush out of my house, like when I hear the ice cream truck approaching.

The Jungle Moc is exceptional in all types of weather. The deep tread suits me well on ice, in the rain and when hiking in rough terrain. The shoe lives up to its waterproof label, keeping my feet dry during downpours.

I mainly chose to wear the Merrell Jungle Moc in “midnight” color, which is just a fancy name for black, as it goes with everything and won’t show dirt as easily. I once bought a “fudge” pair, which is dark brown in my book. I liked that the pair of fudges had a more formal look.

Disadvantages to consider





The tread wear of the Merrell Jungle Moc Slip-On men’s shoes after 18 months.

In my 17 years of wearing the shoe, I have noticed that the first part to show wear and tear is the tread. I have had my current pair for 18 months. During that time, I would estimate that I have covered over 2,000 miles. The tread is worn bald on the heel and ball, while the arch is like new. Still, I haven’t noticed any slippage or instability with this pair yet. With the previous pairs, the shoes looked awful on the ice after more than two years of wear, but that is to be expected with any shoe.

The faux suede upper has a tendency to hold back some materials that I carelessly tip over, especially the food ingredients. Water, a mild detergent, and elbow grease tend to do a great job of removing most debris, but some stains still leave a slight discoloration.

Corporate social responsibility

Merrell is a subsidiary of Wolverine World Wide, which operated PFAS landfills that contaminated the drinking water of hundreds of Michigan residents.

On a positive note, Wolverine has a diverse board of directors according to CSRHub.

The bottom line







While slip-ons are decidedly not cool, if you put comfort and convenience long before fashion, the Merrell Jungle Moc shoe is designed for you. Their waterproof design makes them perfect for any weather and any setting. Take it off the big feet of my grandfather and I.

Advantages: Comfortable, available in 23 colors and 28 sizes, waterproof, durable, easy to put on hands-free, good traction

The inconvenients: Gets dirty easily, tread wears out first