First New York Fashion Week show to celebrate survivors of sexual assault – WWD





Rise, a civil rights accelerator, is hosting its first annual New York Fashion Week survivor parade on September 10 at the Museum of Modern Art. Designed to draw attention to victims of sexual assault and those who advocate for them, the event will also highlight a UN resolution championed by Rise and introduced by Sierra Leone that aims to provide victims with access to justice. of sexual violence around the world. Thirty-five percent of the world’s women, or 1.3 billion people, are survivors of sexual violence, according to the World Health Organization. Sexual assault survivors will parade the runway with a celebrity. They will wear clothes from Phillip Lim, Chloe, Diane von Furstenberg, Obey’s Shepherd Fairey, Bobby Hundreds and others. The runway will feature well-known personalities such as Paris Hilton, “Star Wars” actress Kellie Marie Tran, citizen astronaut Kellie Gerardi, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Terry Crews , the founder of the Africa Rising Foundation and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Kweku. Mandela, poet and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Emi Mahmoud and Nguyen de Rise. There will also be an opening dance number which cannot be revealed yet. After attending an NYFW show, Nguyen realized that the question he was often asked was, “What are you wearing?” This question resonated since it had already been asked. “In the fashion world, it was really stimulating and fun,[signaling] your agency, your choice to assemble this piece and be present for this show. These exact words that I had heard in the thriller 180[-degree] opposite context, it was after my rape – “What were you wearing?” ” “, did she say. “And in that context, it’s about shaming and blaming the victims.” After realizing “the journey” she had gone through hearing this question for two very different reasons, Nguyen said she wanted to make the survivors walk the trail and claim this question “to be empowered instead of ‘to be blamed by the victim’. Two hundred guests will be welcomed to next week’s show in the atrium of MoMA and each will be seated three feet apart. Much of the crowd will be U.N. Ambassadors, as many survivors heading to the trail have advocated with Rise for a global survivors’ bill of rights. This resolution will be presented by Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio next month at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The founder of Rise ultimately chose MoMA in a roundabout way. A few years ago, as a member of the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nguyen met Paola Antonelli, Senior Curator of the Department of Architecture and Design and Director of Research and Design at MoMA. Antonelli is also affiliated with the MIT Media Lab. The show’s celebrity roster is made up of friends of Nguyen and Rise’s supporters, who are keen to uplift the survivors. As to how the Survivors’ Show will help further underpin the growing steadfast conscience in the fashion industry that is undermining its more frivolous reputation, Nguyen said, “Fashion is more than vanity. Fashion is a utility. We wake up every day and choose what to wear. Therefore, the new fashion must be inclusive and aware of who we all are. I would be so honored if this show contributes to this new world of fashion. “ The founder of Rise pointed out that the age-old standard body type for track models is no longer true. Eager to “disrupt” this image, Nguyen said, “We should all have access to fashion. Fashion is for everyone. And on top of that, the survivors should be able to have joy. It’s not just about surviving, it’s about thriving. It’s about healing. I want to make a statement that we are multitudes walking the show. “

