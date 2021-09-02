The 13 best men’s jackets and coats for fall 2021

NY Post may be compensated and / or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.

A man’s closet isn’t complete without a jacket or two, three or four, to be honest, whether it’s denim, leather, or down.

As fall approaches and the weather gets colder, donning any dingy coat won’t do. While you can get away with a varsity sweatshirt or hoodie for some occasions to keep you warm, having a few well-fitting, classic jackets is the way to go.

Not only for fashion which we will talk about later, but also for function, men who work outdoors during fall and winter should have a selection of coats that are resistant to wind, rain and snow. that allow them to stay focused on their work. hand and not the weather outside.

Coming back into fashion, having a few options is a good idea. Read on to check out some of our top picks in leather jackets for a date, denim jackets for a cool and casual outfit, and even a few designer choices when you need an extra piece of style with a look. cold autumn day.

Carhartt

Stay warm and dry from fall through winter with the Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket.

The brand knows how important it is to stay protected on the jobsite or just enjoying nature, rain or shine, which is why the jacket features the special Rain Defender shell that protects against the light rain for which autumn is famous.

Carhartt

Don’t let anything rain on your parade.

This lightweight, rainproof jacket from Carhartt is a must have for any man who works outdoors and can’t let the light rain stop him or anyone who likes to go out, whatever the weather. The thin but warm coat is also great for layering, perfect for hiking, packing, and any other fall activity.

The north face

Face the wind this fall with a stylish pick from The North Face. This white and black two-tone jacket protects from the northern winds of autumn as well as light rains, as the outer shell has a water-repellent finish.

Nautica

Want to look like the bomb this fall? Make it easy with this comfy bomber jacket from Nautica. The full zip style is easy to put on and take off, worn zipped on colder days or opened over a t-shirt or button-down shirt for an added style element.

Under protection

You won’t have to run far to find a jacket that’s perfect for fall jogging and winter training. The Under Armor Jacket is a hybrid between a runner’s windbreaker and a quilted coat, retaining your body heat on cold mornings but regulating temperature to make sure you don’t overheat.

Saks Fifth Avenue

If you want to splurge on a jacket that will be trendy for years to come, this is what you need. Sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Moncler Maya Jacket is a perfect puffer jacket, available in a shiny black color to match any fall outfit. The coat will also pass in the winter, as the down lining will keep you toasty warm.

The jacket maker

Whether you are a biker or just a man of the world, a leather jacket is a wardrobe staple for everyone. The Jacket Maker has tons of colors and styles to choose from, but we love this Gatsby style for its timeless silhouette and the two zippered chest pockets.

Lucky mark

You no longer have to try your luck finding denim jackets that fit you. Lucky Brand has you covered as the Trucker Jacket is now on sale for just $ 83. The medium wash denim will match any pants or jeans and can be worn oversized and open or buttoned up, depending on your style.

Levi’s

Sherpa is in it and we want to be part of the herd. This beige jacket from Levi’s is lined with a super soft off-white sherpa fabric, keeping your body and neck toasty warm. The coat itself also has two front pockets and a snap button closure, perfect for layering or wearing on its own.

Countryside

Bring adventure to you this fall with a best-selling choice from Patagonia. The outdoor brand specializes in comfortable fleece jackets, and this one is light enough for fall days and ideal for layering under a coat for colder winters.

Ted baker

If flannel and a jacket had a loving child, this would be it. Embrace the on-trend flannel print in the colder months with this wool coat from Ted Baker, combining the stunning plaid print with warm woolen fabric and chunky buttons to bundle up.

Bonobos

Stroll the streets in style with The Boulevard Bomber by Bonobos. The alliterative jacket is a must have for any stylish gentleman, as it can be worn with tailored pants and shirt, or thrown over a casual outfit for an added touch of fashion.

Mango

Whether you’re on the streets of London or the sidewalks of New York, a well-fitting trench coat is essential for fall. Best of all, this Mango trench coat is water repellent, providing a funky, dashing option to wear when the weather outside isn’t ideal.