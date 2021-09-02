Fashion
Winnie Harlow Turns Heads In Orange Ruffle Dress With Glitter Heels At GQ Men of the Year Awards
Winnie Harlow turned heads at the GQ Men of the Year Awards when the model walked the red carpet in London on Wednesday evening. She wore an Andreas Kronthaler dress for Vivienne Westwood at the event, where she presented an award. The dress featured a bright orange ruffle overlay and a hot pink tutu underneath that protruded from the bottom hem. A pop of yellow came out of the top and the model was accessorized with orange jewelry earrings and simple rings.
Her choice of shoes dazzled. The Burts Bees model went with glittery pumps that matched her dress perfectly without looking too matched. The 4-inch pumps featured an ombre effect, with a lighter pink on the toe, which radiated to a deeper orange shade towards the toe of the shoes.
Her sequined pumps are just a pair of Harlows large shoe cabinet. The former Victorias Secret model can be regularly spotted in heels, sandals and thigh high boots by top brands like Tom Ford, Fendi, Giuseppe Zanotti, Burberry and more. One of her favorite brands is Christian Louboutin, which she frequents for towering pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet. Outside of modeling, Harlow has also added a designer to his resume, creating several shoe collections with Steve Madden over the years. She is also a partner of the Puma brand, announcing her role as ambassador last June on Instagram.
Channel Harlows luminous shoes with your own pair of ombre pumps.
Buy now: Steve Madden Vala-S, $ 102
Buy now: Magenta gradient glitter point-toe Dorsay stiletto heel, $ 60
Buy now: Aldo Stessy, $ 90
Scroll down to see how the Harlows style has evolved over the years.
Launch gallery: How Winnie Harlow’s Style Has Evolved Over the Years
