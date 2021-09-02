Holding a bottle of Topo Chico





Like a Prada Cleo bag, but $ 2,396 cheaper.

Photo: James Bee The most important fashion accessory of the moment is svelte and sheer, costs less than $ 4, and makes you burp: Topo Chico. I first spotted sparkling water in the hands of my most fashionable friends in May, and it has since taken over city streets, clubs, bodegas, even Gossip Girls fictional social club, Dumbo Hall. Topo Chico is not exactly new. With origins dating back to 1895 in Monterrey, Mexico, mineral water was a cult favorite of Texas; it was purchased by the Coca-Cola Company in 2017 for a refreshing $ 220 million and is now available in all 50 states. I will never forget the first time I saw Topo Chico in the wild. I was at Honeys in Bushwick, and my friend Kim Possible (not her real name, but she has red hair and looks amazingly beautiful in green cargo pants) was on the dance floor, a glass bottle lightly tinted by hand. I asked, what are you drinking? Topo, she replied, as if I knew what she meant. Maybe it was the way she said it, or maybe it was the way she danced without saying it. Either way, I was obsessed. I felt like I had opened the doors to a secret sparkling water society. Unlike the hard seltzer, it hasn’t reached every corner of the bodega yet, but that’s fine. Because really, it’s everywhere you need this. Like Short Stories on Bowery, where a Topo Paloma is served in the bottle. Or house parties filled with independent film directors and fashion designers and other not-so-difficult artists in Bed-Stuy, and late nights in Bushwick where Topo Chico bottles outnumber Telfar bags. Designer Sheena Sood began spotting Topo Chicos during an artist residency in Oaxaca earlier this year; he was everywhere by the time she was back in New York. It has the perfect amount of carbonation. I don’t really drink anymore, so when I go out it’s my choice. It might sound like a lot of hype for something that is essentially a free natural resource, but so what? At least were hydrated. * This article appears in the August 30, 2021 issue of new York Magazine.





