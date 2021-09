Sabrina Elba and singer Anne-Marie accidentally wore the same dress to the GQ Awards, but we know who ate it

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in association with BOSS Source: David M. Benett / Getty Someone has some explanation. Sabrina elbe, IMG model and gorgeous wife of handsome actor Idris Elba, owned 24 GQ Men of the Year Award 2021 red carpet Wednesday night when she hit Tate Modern in London in a black leopard print off-the-shoulder dress from Alex Perry. But fans quickly noticed, singer Anne-Marie wore exactly the same dress! Who gets fired? GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in association with BOSS Source: David M. Benett / Getty Sabrina is still the epitome of class and grace and didn’t seem to mind fake pa fashion. Fortunately, this was one of Sabrina’s many looks, who co-hosted. the show alongside her sexy husband, who looked just as good in an all black suit. She completed the look with her updo with bangs, a bold red lip, and sparkling jewelry. GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 – Red carpet arrivals Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in association with BOSS Source: David M. Benett / Getty It’s clear here, melanin prevails because Sabrina ate this look. Period. Other fashion notables include, Maya Jama, Dina Asher-Smith and Winnie Harlow. GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 – Red carpet arrivals Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty According to Daily mail, The winners of the Man of the Year award received the crème de la crème of the gift bags. They were treated to a bag of 12,000 gifts, along with goodies such as a dinner and overnight stay in the chic Nobu hotel, a 200 Boss watch, a bottle of 80 Porte Noire champagne and a flight in a semi-private plane. Other prizes also include membership in the prestigious Ivy Club, a luxury facial with Fatma Shaheen, founder of Skin Design London, and a range of skin delicacies. Sabrina and Idris have kept a fairly low profile since the COVID-19 pandemic. The powerful couple caught the virus in 2020. It’s good to see these two healthy and stimulating awards shows together. RELATED STORIES: Idris and Sabrina Elba reveal secrets of wedding day with Charlotte Tilbury Oh no! Idris Elbas’ wife Sabrina Dhowre tests positive for COVID-19

