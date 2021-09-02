Kings of Indigo wants you to wash your denim less – Sourcing Journal





Responsible consumption plays an often underestimated role in sustainability, and Dutch denim brand Kings of Indigo is preparing customers for lasting success with its latest denim innovation. Related Articles The brand, which made sustainability in its DNA before it became a consumer demand, recently launched a line of water-repellent denim shirts in partnership with textile technology company Labfresh with the goal of keeping clothes fresh longer. long time. As a result, the shirts require less washing and therefore have a lower environmental impact. Labfresh’s environmentally friendly FreshCore technology, which is applied around the wire and without creating a coating, repels liquids, stains, odors and wrinkles. It is used on 100% cotton fabrics and looks and feels like traditional untreated fabric. The line consists of two men’s denim shirts: the Enda Pocket, a standard button-down shirt with a curved bottom hem; and the Absalon, a relaxed overshirt with three patch pockets and a straight hem. Both are made from organic cotton and feature recycled polyester labels and corozo buttons made from the Tagua nut. The shirts sell for between $ 130 and $ 153 and are available on the Kings of Indigo website in sizes ranging from small to XXL. According to Tony Tonnaer, founder and CEO of Kings of Indigo, the motivation for the partnership boiled down to one goal: to extend the product life cycle. “Sustainability is fueled by innovation,” he said. “By working with people like Lotte and Kasper, the founders of Labfresh, we challenge the status quo and tackle important challenges: ‘How can we help people wash less and enjoy our top clothes for longer? range for men? “” Laundry is one of the most important and neglected areas of responsible consumption, as the world’s oceans are overrun with microplastic pollution caused by the synthetic fibers released during a standard load of laundry. As recently as September, researchers at the University of Toronto discovered remarkable levels of microfibers found in oceans and lakes across Canada, including in remote areas of the Arctic region. Denim supply chain partners have developed a range of solutions that target the growing problem of microplastics, including textile technologies that eliminate the need for home washing, such as Labfresh’s FreshCore technology, Washpro technology from the Turkish denim factory Calik and the Washless Denim of Rudolf Group Hub 1922. Denim experts have also offered tips for more durable washing methods, such as running over cold jeans and hanging to air dry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-brands/kings-of-indigo-freshlab-home-laundry-technology-sustainable-denim-298617/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos