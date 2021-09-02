Fashion
Wandler takes over Amsterdam gas station during city Fashion Week – WWD
LONDON – Accessories brand Buzzy Wandler has made a name for itself with architectural shapes, saturated colors and all things design, and took that energy to the streets of Amsterdam to mark the opening of the week’s showcase. of city fashion.
As the world reopens, designer Elza Wandler set out to experiment and breathe new life into her brand by bringing Wandler’s world to life with an art installation and collection presentation earlier this week in Amsterdam Noord, a abandoned gas station in his hometown.
To meet the current need for positivity and fresh beginnings, she focused on the bright and pleasant colors for which her accessories have always been known, and named her project Without Light There’s No Color.
“Light is positivity and luminosity, so we started to think about materials that bring light and opted for mirrors and glass,” said the designer, who took over the service station with Nikki Hock, a burgeoning local light artist.
Hock illuminated the space in the brand’s signature apple-green hue, the shade in which Wandler designed his first geometric-shaped Hortensia tote bag that caught the attention of the international fashion community.
“We blended the artist’s vision with signature elements of Wandler to create something abstract, unexpected, but still light and positivity,” Wandler said.
She noted that this was the first time she tried to bring her world to life outside of her Parisian market showrooms and product-oriented work.
“We’re primarily a props brand, so I felt like I didn’t want to have a traditional show. We are all looking forward to having experiences again and bringing people together safely, so we just wanted to create a moment that would give you a good feeling, ”she said.
Along with the art installation, Wandler presented a capsule of apple-green bags and shoes in fridges scattered along the station. They became available for purchase right after launch – this is the first time the young brand has experienced see now, buy now.
The launch was part of the opening of Amsterdam Fashion Week, which strives to increase its international profile and compete against cities like Copenhagen.
“At first, I thought that as an international label it didn’t make sense for me to participate and spend so much time and effort. But I realized that if we could make it a more international event, invite a small group of creatives, journalists or stylists, combined with the local industry crowd and buyers, then this could become something that I am really proud, ”said Wandler. , adding that staying local also makes financial sense for start-ups like his.
“Doing something local is crucial, especially if you’ve never done it before. I would love to take over a gas station in New York, but we’re not there yet. We would have to find an investor.
The brand is one of the few young accessories labels to have retained its relevance last year, when the contemporary market became too saturated and buyers began to favor heritage names again.
Following the success of the Hortensia bag, Wandler has managed to introduce hot new styles every season and add shoes to the mix. More recently, she has started experimenting with new categories, including housewares and leather and denim pants, which will launch later this month on most major ecommerce platforms.
“The core will always be the bags, but it’s good to expand our world a bit. It’s always intuitive and about what feels good and around which we can create a dynamic. Today, it’s leather pants, the next time it might be a perfume, ”adds the designer.
