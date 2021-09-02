Fashion
Tiffany Haddish shines in emerald spaghetti strap dress and gold heels at Venice Film Festival
Tiffany haddish looked perfectly summery on the red carpet Thursday at the Venice Film Festival photocall for the new movie The Card Counter. She donned a bright green spaghetti strap dress that reached her ankles. The flowing number tightens at the rib cage, creating a nightie silhouette. Haddish added a gold necklace as well as matching earrings to the look.
Vinnie Levine / MEGA
More New Shoes
When it comes to shoes, the Girl travel star opted for golden sandals by Le Silla. The shiny pair appeared to feature thin ankle straps and slightly wider toe straps, as well as thin stiletto heels reaching around 4 inches in height. The shoes elevated Haddish’s look by tying up her accessories without going overboard.
maximon / MEGA
The style of Haddish shoes ranges from casual shoes to ornate heels. She tends to go for the best brands like Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti, while her comfort side includes Uggs and Converse. Now that more and more in-person events are happening, more and more celebrities are donning high heels again. Of Jennifer lopez During her recent visit to Heidi Klum and Chloe Bailey in Venice, Italy, the celebrities prove that big stilettos are making a comeback on the red carpets.
Add a metallic sandal to your spin with heels like Haddish.
Courtesy of Dillard
Buy now: Gianni Bini Joenah ankle strap satin dress sandals, $ 80
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: Aliciana Sandal Mix # 6, $ 50
Courtesy of Lulus
Buy now: Metallic Gold Saraih Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals, $ 38
See more escape style moments from Tiffany Haddishs.
Launch gallery: Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Statements
