Brad Pitt interview on De’Longhi, personal style and more

Brad Pitt is adamant that he is not a style guy. “If I have a style, it’s not a style,” he told me over the phone. For my part, I do not agree. There’s one hell of a good reason Esquire has covered his red carpet and rest looks with some regularity over the years, and it’s not just because he’s Brad Fuckin ‘Pitt, one of the last real movie stars. That’s because, whether he’s walking the red carpet in a classic black tie or teaching an impromptu master class on casual dress while going out for coffee, the man seems to have an innate sense of what goes on. works for him when it comes to dressing. (Being Brad Fuckin ‘Pitt Is help, though.)

I’m about to jump in and just tell him that when he starts to develop this idea of ​​”style” without style “, and I realize that we don’t disagree – we’re just dealing with a good one. old-fashioned language. barrier. “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform, he explains.” I like the simplicity. I like the details in the seams, the way it feels. . If anything, this is the only divination wand I have. In other words: unlike so many guys who care about the facade first and foremost, Pitt is tapping into something deeper. focuses on how he lives in what he wears. How it works with his own idiosyncrasies and predilections. It’s a personal, distilled style — he doesn’t call it that.

Courtesy

“It’s guided by comfort,” he continues. “I like the feel of a Lecia camera or that of a watch. I don’t mean to sound ostentatious, but if you get close you notice. I love the feel of the liner. These are the details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow the trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be a billboard.

He is however ready to represent the brands he truly loves, which is why we are speaking in the first place. Pitt has just signed on to be the face of the latest campaign for Italian coffee experts De’Longhi. “I am a serious, professional and committed coffee drinker,” he says. “Usually a three-cappuccino drinker in the morning, and depending on the afternoon’s work, I might switch to an espresso. As my nerves start to quiver from sympathetic caffeine overload, he explains why he decided to work with De’Longhi. “I try to do very few of these things,” he says. “But for me, it made sense to take De’Longhi for a ride. When you have confidence in your product, you don’t have to push it down people’s throats. You can do it nicely.

Courtesy

In practice, this translates into a video made by Damien Chazelle, featuring Pitt riding his motorbike along the coast to collect fresh beans before heading home and enjoying a cappuccino. Although he is quick to admit that days like this don’t come so often, Pitt calls it “a little slice of life.” And true to life, instead of wearing something provided by a costume department, he wears his own jacket – one that perfectly sums up Pitt’s sense of style, and one I’m sure I’ve seen before.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“Yes you have!” Pitt confirms. “It’s Loro Piana, it’s cashmere, and if I turn 86, I’ll wear it with moth holes.” It’s expensive, but if I can wear it for 30 years, it won’t be in the long run. It’s so simple, so elegant. For me, it’s perfect. It sounds like someone who has tapped into the fundamentals of their personal style so deeply that they basically sidestep the language needed to explain them, “non-style” guy or not. In addition, the thing is comfortable. And as Pitt, 57, explains to me, “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s that easy.

Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io