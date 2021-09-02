Fashion
All the best fashion of the Venice Film Festival 2021
Venice is a unique place of its kind. The beauty of floating cities has inspired creators for centuries, and its importance in art and literature has only added to its fame. In the world of cinema, Venice occupies a special place both as a picturesque setting for stories like the Talented Mr. Ripley and David leans Summer time owe much of their charm to their Venetian backdrops and a showcase of talent. Every year, the Venice Film Festival presents groundbreaking films from around the world to the world, and the artists behind these projects bring the fashion scene to life with expressive everyday looks.
From the moment the stars arrive by water taxi, the paparazzi are there to document every move. As such, they choose casual looks with visual impact. Case in point: the always cool Kirsten Dunst, who rushed in wearing an ultra-chic checkered Ferragamo suit. Meanwhile, rule-breaking newcomer Milena Smit has released the logo-covered Marine Greenhouse.
The 2021 celebrations kicked off with the premiere of Pedro Almodvars’ latest drama, Parallel mothers, which put the audience on their feet, earning a 5-minute standing ovation for the director and his principal lady, Penelope Cruz. The actress, dazzling in a black and white Chanel Haute Couture dress, set the tone for the evening with her majestic look imagined by Virginie Viard.
Everyone at the Palazzo del Cinema went the extra mile with their outfit choices. Dame Helen Mirren shone in sequined Dolce & Gabbana, while model Adriana Lima sported a fiery Etro look filled with bold cutouts. Risk taker Cynthia Erivo opted for the wow factor in silver Versace with a mile-high slit and jury member Sarah Gadon opted for the sophistication of Armani Priv laden tulle.
There will be a lot of fashion on display with a two week festival to discover. Below are all of the best looks straight from the red carpet.
