Q&A with Hunter & Lords Executive Clothier





Face it. We all thought the costume business was gone when the pandemic hit. After all, who needed a tailored suit when everyone was sitting at home? Well it turned out this summer they were getting dressed and going out. There are a lot of weddings, graduations and funerals. (Maybe too many funerals.) On a more positive note this fall is sure to bring a generous dose of special events as far as they are concerned, everyone deserves an award for getting to this point in 2021. There will be charity galas and baptisms and celebrations. Christmas and New Year. Oh, how were we looking forward to these holiday season. Well celebrate and hug and so happy to greet friends and family that we haven’t seen in a few years. But walk around our closets and everything seems to have changed. Maybe that’s why Jim Rieser, executive clothier at Hunter and lords, got back in touch. Rieser, a resident of Central Ohio, oversees the creation of bespoke costumes for CEOs, senior executives, and anyone who appreciates bespoke products. Here’s what he has to say these days. What changes can we expect from the costume industry this fall given the move towards a more casual style? Even in the casual style rush 10 years ago, we’ve seen a parallel renaissance of costume. That’s when it all shifted to the slim fit, cropped pants, and coats, but the costume nuts and bolts were still there. Now, the casual is more oversized, and we see that the same trends are found in the suit: wider lapels, fuller silhouettes, pleated pants, etc. What is the most important aspect of looking good in a costume? Fit, fit, fit. Also, good quality fabric, super 120s [the quality count for woven wool] or above. Did the costume trade experience a lull at the start of the pandemic? The lull would be an understatement. Where are your suits made and have you experienced any delays in obtaining them due to the pandemic economy? Since 1932 [they have been] made in our shop in Knoxville, Tenn., by our very talented Italian and Turkish tailors. We are now a fourth generation family business and will never outsource our legacy. How long does it take you to produce a bespoke suit? Usually six weeks from the day the measurements are taken. What does a good costume say about the person wearing it? He says, I respect myself and I respect you. If you walk into the most beautiful restaurant in town with your sportswear on, you are not showing the chef, sommelier and all the other professionals who are there to give you a great experience that you appreciate them. If a salesperson walks into your office in their golf gear, are you going to believe that hell is making your business their top priority? Or is he just on his way to the driving range? Dressing with intention shows the world that you live your life the same way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbusmonthly.com/story/lifestyle/home-garden/home-decor/2021/09/02/the-return-mens-suits-q-a-hunter-lords-executive-clothier/5608792001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos