Fall Fashion on a Budget





This fall, fashion trends will shift from pastels, crop tops and linen to warmer hues, layers and knit sweaters. It’s no secret that the Queens trends are aimed at an upper middle class demographic, which isn’t always affordable on a student budget. The good thing about these trendy fall looks, however, is that they can be achieved in a number of ways. While there’s nothing wrong with ordering from Aritzia, there are also more sustainable and affordable options for stocking up on fall staples. To help you get started, I’ve put together a list of the most prevalent upcoming fall fashion trends you’ll see on the Queens campus and financially viable alternatives. Aritzia Ganna shirt jacket The shacketa shirt and jacket combination is perfect for those months when you’d be stuffy in a winter coat and cold in a sweater. Aritzia sells iconic oversized woolen jackets, perfect to slip on over a crop top or a lightweight sweater in the coming months of transition. While they come in 28 assorted colors and patterns, they’re also priced at $ 198, excluding taxes and shipping. My relationship with Aritzia is complicated. I give in and fill my cart whenever I’m bored, but I always feel guilty when I do. If you are like me and prefer a cheaper alternative, ZARA sells an almost identical product. overshirt for $ 79 more realistic, H&M markets its jacket shirt for $ 39 and Sheins for $ 29. While these alternatives are cheaper, they are certainly not the most environmentally friendly. If you’re on a specific brand or color of jacket that you couldn’t find at a thrift store, scroll down to Facebook Marketplace, Depop, or Poshmark. The Sweater Vest The resurgence of trends from the early 2000s like slip-on dresses, baggy jeans and crotch-length shorts paved the way for the return of the fashionable sweater cardigan. Vests reappeared last winter, and TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest have officially confirmed they’ll be back in full swing this fall. I’ll be the first to admit that I had qualms about sweater vests, but there is something charming about wearing one with a long sleeve shirt, earrings, high waisted jeans, and a claw clamp. It’s like the urban Toronto style meets the Hogwarts school uniform, and that’s what I’m here for. This fall, my Gap Kids sweater from my Grade 7 group recital can finally get the respect it deserves. Tracksuits With colder weather on the way, the matching brown, green and orange oversized tracksuits are back as another staple this fall. Matching sets can bring back memories of staying home during the height of the pandemic. Many students will continue this trend on campus who don’t want the comfort of wearing what comes closest to a blanket while looking presentable. Besides, if the Kardashian-West family can pose for family photos in matching tracksuits, I can certainly wear one to line up at CoGro. Urban Outfitters price their sweatpants around $ 60 and their sweatshirts between $ 60 and $ 120. A wonderful alternative to this unfriendly price is to save an oversized sweatshirt and a pair of baggy sweatpants.

