“We will not stop. Petition to Change Jim Ned CISD’s Dress Code After Fifth Grade Student Got in Trouble Over Earrings

TUSCOLA, Texas There are many things a student could be suspended from school for, such as bullying, fights, or destruction of property. Fifth-grader Ryan Outlaw has been sent to the ISS for his earrings.

This summer Ryan was so excited. Her parents allowed her to have her ears pierced. He decided he wanted them because his uncle who plays football for Abilene made them and he wanted to be like him.

Ryan’s parents Cody and Ashleigh Outlaw knew the dress code didn’t allow boys to wear earrings, but they figured it wouldn’t be a problem as it wouldn’t disrupt classes. On the first day of school, a teacher told Ryan he couldn’t wear them.

“The principal called us on the first day of school and went ahead and told him to take them off. After school you can put them back on,” Cody said.

Ryan complied and came to school the next day with see-through restraints, but teachers told him he couldn’t wear them either. Cody said the paper dress code sent to parents said nothing about detention.

“They just called and said his transparent retainers couldn’t be used. In the dress code diary they sent, it didn’t say anything about transparent retainers. And now, like magic. , their website shows it, ”Cody said.

“I said, ‘Can someone explain to me how little girls can wear earrings safely to school, but little boys can’t? ” It does not mean anything. And so I got a lot of feedback and a lot of people agreed with me. And I’ve had people suggest that I start a petition, ”Ashleigh said.

The petition has received a lot of attention. Then there was a counter petition with the argument that the dress code should be maintained. Parents said the dress code teaches children to dress appropriately for the workforce. Ashleigh and Cody say the dress code is outdated and unfair.

Jim Ned Parents and staff:

As many of you know, in the Jim Ned CISD we have an appropriate order and process to resolve any concerns that a parent, student, or staff member may have with the district. While we do our best to stay aware of concerns expressed on social media, our district does not respond or resolve our issues through social media. Instead, we prefer to deal with our concerns face to face. We like that this process begins informally with an in-person conversation or over the phone.

Many of you are aware of a few recent petitions and several comments on social media regarding our Jim Ned CISD dress code. Some comments from Jim Ned’s parents raise some concerns about the dress code, but there is also significant support for the dress code as it currently stands for the 2021-22 school year. For all knowledge, at the time of writing, no one has contacted the district to discuss concerns associated with recent petitions or social media posts.

We would like to emphasize to all of our families that we take seriously the feedback from our parents, students and staff, as received throughout the school year regarding our student code of conduct and our student manual. student, where our dress code resides. In the spring of each school year, the administration reviews all comments throughout the year and then provides those same comments to the board of directors. For example, last year the administration and council discussed dress code information at the March council meeting. Recommendations for any changes are presented to the Board for consideration at that time. If the Board deems revisions necessary, the Board will ask the administration at that time to make the necessary changes which will then be reflected in the Student Code of Conduct and / or the Student Handbook. next school year.

We greatly value our entire Jim Ned community and realize that we will not always agree on every element of the dress code. As we work to find common ground on these issues, just know that we need to draw a reasonable line somewhere. And our community can be confident that the right people are in place to make these reasonable decisions. You can also be sure that your comments are taken into account each year with respect by the district leadership.

Thank you for your continued support to our wonderful Jim Ned community. Ride the tribe!

Glen Teal

Superintendent

#TribeStrong

# stronger together