Quality swimwear on a budget

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
The inevitable consequence of last minute packaging is a missing item that you need. In my case it was a pair of men’s swimsuits as it was a late summer pool vacation. My best option was to buy one at my destination, but at this time of year finding men’s swimwear was a challenge. Thin picks were either the wrong size or not to my liking.
A stroke of genius, I scoured Amazon while waiting for my flight and found a pair of fun 5-inch trunks from the company’s Goodthreads brand in teal with toucans all over it. And with my Two-day delivery for Amazon Prime subscription, he would arrive just in time to sip pia coladas by the pool.
Due to my poor experience buying clothes on Amazon, I had low expectations for these trunks. They were inexpensive and had to last for a week, and we can both go our separate ways afterwards. However, they are so well made, comfortable and fun to wear that they are now part of my wardrobe. They also changed my view of Amazon brand clothing.
Design and functionality
The Goodthreads Mens 5 Inch Crotch Swimsuit is made of 90% polyester and 10% stretch fabric (elastane). There is a back pocket with a button flap in addition to the two side pockets. There is also an interior pocket to hide a key, but not much else. On the front is a drawstring to complete the elastic waistband, and there is a basic mesh lining on the inside.
The 5-inch trunk is designed simply: you can get it in nine styles, but no solid color options. You can also get it with 7 and 9 inch inseam if you prefer the boardshort look. But at 5ft 8in, I think the 5incrotch provides enough coverage while still making me look taller, or at least in my head.
Performance and use
I have a 34 inch waist and the medium size provides a snug but nice fit. Although it is made entirely from synthetic materials, the Goodthreads swimsuit is comfortable to wear. The liner didn’t irritate my precious cargo neither too tight nor too loose and I found the stretch fabric flexible to run around while maintaining that fitted look. If you prefer a looser or thinner garment, this may not be for you.
The Goodthreads Safe doesn’t use any quick-drying technology like those found in performance swimsuits, but I found it to dry fairly quickly.
The material held up after a few washes but I can see the color fade over time from the washing and the sun which is normal.
The bottom line
For under $ 30, I found the Goodthreads 5-inch Mens Crotchless Swimsuit comparable to the more expensive swimsuits I own. Most importantly, it’s comfortable, if not more so. I don’t expect this to last for years, but I will get my money’s worth. While I love the teal / toucan pattern, I would like it to be available in solid color options. It has also changed my perception of shopping for clothes on Amazon, especially its private labels, which seem to emphasize quality.
For Amazon Prime Members, you can try the Goodthreads Vault for free for seven days as part of the Prime Wardrobe Advantage. You are not billed up front and only pay if you keep it. Although there is no one size fits all, it is a stress free option for shopping for clothes online.
