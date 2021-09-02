Connect with us

Fashion

New wedding dresses JESUS ​​PEIRO

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Founded in 1988, JESUS ​​PEIRO is a must-have bridal fashion brand for women around the world. Why? Well, the Spanish brand was founded for “a woman demanding in terms of product quality, who values ​​elegance, attentive to new trends and who wants to wear an identity dress”, as the brand emphasizes. Each released collection is on-trend with the latest styles and patterns for the current season, and flatters brides of all styles and aesthetics.

Currently, JESUS ​​PEIRO dresses can be found in their flagship store in Spain and among five franchises in major Spanish cities. Coming up, take a look at the latest collection.

JESUS ​​PEIRO 2022 Textures

As stated on the brand’s website, “TEXTURES is the new collection that we have created for the brides of 2022. A true tribute to innovation and fantasy in fabrics that convey delicacy and creativity. With them, unique clothes were created in their cuts. and sympathetic in their volumes. New proportions and combinations that facilitate freer movements, a more dynamic attitude and a new bond. ”

Scroll below to see the top 35 looks from the 74-piece collection. To find out more, visit JESUS ​​PEIRO website.

2200

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The deep V-neckline

2201

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Mikado taffeta

The wow factor: Removable cuffs

2202

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Long sleeve dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Feathered cuffs and integrated cape

2203

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Mikado taffeta

The wow factor: The forehead is turned down

2204

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Crepe, tulle and silk

The wow factor: The crossed neckline

2205

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Cropped top and skirt

Equipment: Sushi taffeta

The wow factor: The bow belted at the waist

2206

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Crepe, tulle and velvet

The wow factor: Flared tulle skirt

2207

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Satin

The wow factor: The jeweled bodice

2208

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Long-sleeved column dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Cuffed sleeves encrusted with rhinestones

2209

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Long Sleeve A-Line Dress

Equipment: Chiffon

The wow factor: Puff sleeves with a large opening

2210

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Long Sleeve A-Line Dress

Equipment: Satin and embroidered mesh

The wow factor: Transparent French sleeves

2211

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Mermaid dress

Equipment: Mikado in silk blend

The wow factor: The petal pattern on the shoulder

2212

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line halter dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Textured and patterned skirt

2213

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle and velvet

The wow factor: Embroidery all over the dress

2214

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Dungaree dress with attached cape

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Square neckline and leg sleeves

2215

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Crop top and skirt in ball gown

Equipment: Mikado lace tulle and taffeta

The wow factor: Lace-embroidered crop top

2216

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Mermaid dress with bolero overlay

Equipment: Crepe, pearls and crystals

The wow factor: The bolero overlay

2217

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Sleeveless trapeze dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The dolce vita jewel choker

2218

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The diamond encrusted belt

2219

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The diamond encrusted belt

2220

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Long sleeve A-line dress with overskirt

Equipment: Crepe, silk georgette and satin

The wow factor: The satin plank overskirt

2221

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Crepe and satin

The wow factor: Royal simplicity

2222

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Sleeveless dress with an overskirt

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The orchid at the waist

2223

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Tulle, silk and chantilly lace

The wow factor: The jeweled bodice

2224

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Long Sleeve A-Line Dress

Equipment: Tulle, silk and chantilly lace

The wow factor: Large cape skirt

2225

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Crepe and silk wedding veil

The wow factor: The structured back knot

2227

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Dress with a halter top

Equipment: Crepe and tulle

The wow factor: The tulle overskirt

2228

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Long sleeve dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The geometric pattern on the French sleeves

2229

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Sleeveless Ball Gown

Equipment: sushi taffeta

The wow factor: The drop neckline

2230

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Babydoll dress with a crop top

Equipment: Light crepe and tulle

The wow factor: Daisy embroidered crop top

2231

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: A-line dress

Equipment: Light georgette

The wow factor: Puff sleeves

2232

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Large coat over an empire dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Leg of gazar sleeves

2233

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Ball gown with shirt body

Equipment: Satin silk organza and natural taffeta mikado

The wow factor: The blouse bodice

2234

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Three-piece look consisting of a blouse, a headband and palazzo pants

Equipment: Whipped cream and crepe mole

The wow factor: The three-piece bridal look

2235

Courtesy of Jesus Peiro


The cup: Midi trapeze tunic

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: Garden pockets

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.brides.com/jesus-peiro-wedding-dresses-5199909

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: