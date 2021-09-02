Fashion retailer Truworths’ annual profit increases as lockdown loosens





Truworths said he plans to open all but six affected stores by the end of September. Shutterstock

Fashion retailer Truworths International Ltd on Thursday announced a 26.8% increase in annual profit as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased in South Africa. The global apparel industry is recovering from a trying 2020, when stores were forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and consumers traded their formal dresses and shirts for sweatpants and loungewear. Many buyers were also defaulting or delaying payment on their credit accounts. Although there have been no hard lockdowns in South Africa since the stores reopened in May 2020, consumer spending remains subdued following various restrictions that have also affected economic growth, employment and the economy. number of buyers as the country experienced second and third waves of infection, Truworths said. . In Britain, where the company owns the Office shoe chain, trading conditions have been exceptionally tough amid the 18-week shutdown of its stores due to lockdown restrictions. Overall earnings per share, the primary measure of earnings in South Africa, rose to 520.3 cents in the 52 weeks ended June 27, from 410.4 cents in the previous comparable period. The group also cut spending by 13.5% and increased its trading margin to 13.8% from 7.8%, which boosted trading profit by 75.1% to 2.3 billion rand (158 , $ 9 million). Retail sales rose 0.5% to R17 billion, with commercial sales in Africa rising 5.5% while office sales fell 17.4% in terms of pounds sterling and 13.1% in terms of rand. Truworths declared a final cash dividend of 118 cents, up from 31 cents in 2020. Office, which has closed loss-making or fringe stores and cut costs in a bid to return to profitability, plans to reduce its retail space by 12% after closing 31 stores. By Reuters Learn more: South African retailer Woolworths’ annual profits rise 212%

