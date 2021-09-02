Christie Brinkley celebrates special occasion in plunging black dress – but fans all notice one detail



















September 02, 2021



Ahad Sanwari Christie Brinkley wowed fans with her looks as she celebrated a special day, but many of them were a little more worried instead

Christie brinkley brought her a fashion game for her latest social media post, which featured her with her family as they celebrated a special occasion. MORE: Christie Brinkley is a water nymph in a stunning party swimsuit pic The model shared a series of photos of herself on her Instagram account with her daughter Alexa Ray Joel and friends at a restaurant. Loading the player … WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares preview of her morning routine at home Christie wore a tight black dress with a plunging neckline that, while mostly hidden under her table, showed off her body dramatically. The group were celebrating the birthday of their friend and fellow model Erica Pelosini and Christie wished them a happy birthday in the caption in Italian. However, what many fans noticed instead was the storm raging outside the restaurant, visible through the window behind the group. MORE: Christie Brinkley & Lookalike Daughters Alexa & Sailor Stunning In Skinny Jeans The model also acknowledged it, including, after photos from the party, a video of the heavy downpour caused by the effects of Hurricane Ida in the New York City area. Christie’s birthday celebration was punctuated by a violent storm While many fans also wished Erica a happy birthday, several were worried about the party and urged Christie and her companions to stay safe. One fan commented on the post with “Great Storm”, with another saying, “It’s as heavy as the rain that was falling on Aunt Edna in your great movie National Lampoons Vacation !!” A third added: “Hope you are in a safe place! Ida’s fist,” with another writing: “Stay safe. You are watching CNN right now and the weather doesn’t look very good. beautiful in your part of the country! “ MORE: Christie Brinkley Impresses In Stunning Summer Dress You Must See MORE: Christie Brinkley Captivates In Tight Jumpsuit In Urgent Appeal To Fans Many have complimented Christie on her vibrant appearance, however, with one fan saying, “Hi Christie! Are you going to get old? Beautiful as never before! See you soon.” The 67-year-old is no stranger to braving the elements every now and then, as a recent video she shared sparked a similar backlash from fans. The model took a trip to the beach to check out the effects of Hurricane Henri Christie went to the beach near her Hamptons home to give her fans an update on the weather amid Hurricane Henri in a post she shared on Instagram. She included a clip in which she pretended to be a weather reporter, saying, “Live for SBLA Beauty, Christie Brinkley reporting,” through the strong winds. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

