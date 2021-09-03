Men’s football set to renew rivalry with Canisius on Friday night





ST. BONAVENTURE (0-1-0) vs CANISIUS (0-1-1)

Friday September 3 – 7:00 p.m.

Saint-Bonaventure, NY – Marra Athletics Complex

Online coverage – Live statistics | Live video The St. Bonaventure University men’s soccer team welcomes rival Little Three Canisius to the Marra track complex on Friday, September 3 in what will serve as the Bonnies’ fall 2021 home opener. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. under the lights. LAST TIME

The Bonnies couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit, falling to Binghamton, 2-1, despite a first-year second-half goal Matthew Wrobel. Bona halved Binghamton’s lead in the 61st minute Francesco Caorsi delivered a low ball into the box when Wrobel hit home the shot for the first goal of his college career. Justyn Sandhu made four saves in goal in the Bonnies’ official opener as their scheduled opener last week in Saint Francis (PA) was suspended due to bad weather. At this time, this game is not scheduled to be completed RIVALITY GAME

Saint-Bonaventure and Canisius meet for the first time since 2019 after playing conference-only programs during the 2021 spring season. In the last meeting, the Bonnies beat the Griffs on September 17, 2019 3-0 with Fredrik Hansen, Isaac Boamah and Jacob Dyck all scoring goals. Trevor Wilson made three saves in goal on the shutout. The Bonnies’ win over the Griffs was their first victory over their rivals since 2010. St. Bonaventure leads the all-time series against Canisius, 25-18-7. ABOUT CANISIUS

Canisius enters Friday’s game 0-1-1 on the year and just lost 2-1 in overtime to UC Riverside. The Griffs opened the season with a 1-1 double-overtime draw against Utah Valley on August 26. Friday will be Canisius’ first road game of the season, having played his first two games in Buffalo. Canisius was chosen to finish 11e in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason poll. Luke Szablewski and Riley Wagner each have goals this year for the Griffs while Alessandro Fabiano added an assist. Spencer Catalano started both games in goal for Canisius, making 13 saves. FOLLOWING

The Bonnies are back on the road to face Cleveland State on Tuesday, September 7. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. —

