



Rory McIlroy’s wood 3, missing since the last round of the Northern Trust Open, was recovered Sunday at Liberty National. Lee smith If the whereabouts of Rory McIlroys missing 3-wood is keeping you awake at night, we bring you some great news. Sunday morning, nearly a week after McIlroy launched his TaylorMade SIM2 Max 15 degrees into the trees from Liberty Nationals 9th tee, the club reappeared, concluding a vigorous five-day search and rescue mission. The recovery of Wood 3 was almost as mysterious as its disappearance. Where is Rory McIlroys missing 3-wood? Good question, says Liberty National Through:

Following the weather-delayed end of the Northern Trust Open, staff, members, guests and even a few Liberty National treasure-hunting intruders spent days scouting the area where the club had gone. in vain. Then last Sunday, as field team member Michael Bongiovanni was making his morning rounds, he more or less spotted a club in a bush just off the 9th tee. Only it wasn’t just any club it seemed to be the club. How had previous research groups missed it? They hadn’t, at least not in this place. The night before Bongiovanni’s discovery, a storm had blown over Liberty National, which is believed to have jostled the club to free it from a higher and more hidden perch in the trees. The story we got of where he was, there’s no way someone hasn’t seen it sooner, Lee Smith, the club’s general manager, told GOLF.com. He was almost just lying on the floor. It was just to the right of the tee. So thought he threw it over the trees which are relatively close and relatively low. Then he got stuck in a [taller] tree and the storm has just knocked it down. McIlroy’s club disappeared and then reappeared near the trees to the right of the 9th tee. Google maps And Bongiovanni was there to pick it up. Smith needed to see wood 3 to believe it. Earlier in the week, he had received several voicemail messages from club hunters claiming to have solved the mystery. Among the findings was a shaft without a clubhead on it. But none of the findings were for the club in question. With SIM2 in hand earlier this week, Smith texted with McIlroys’ caddy and manager, who quickly authenticated the club. Now, only one question remains: what to do with it? On Tuesday, Smith and his colleagues were already inspecting the walls of the clubhouse to find a suitable place to mount the keepsake. We were going to do everything we could to keep him out of a case while securing him, Smith said. We would like people to be able to touch it and smell it because it really came to life. Alain Bastable As Editor-in-Chief of GOLF.com, Bastable is responsible for the editorial direction and voice of one of the most respected and visited gaming news and services sites. He wears many hats in editing, writing, imagining, developing, dreaming of a breaking day of the 80s and feels privileged to work with an incredibly talented group of writers, editors and producers and worker. Before taking the reins of GOLF.com, he was editor-in-chief of GOLF Magazine. A graduate of the University of Richmond and the Columbia School of Journalism, he lives in New Jersey with his wife and four children.

