Fashion
Top 3 tips for brides to design your own wedding dress
The wedding day is important to many, as is the dress. It may sound cliché but dreaming of the dressing from an early age is something I can definitely relate to. Whether it’s adding photos from Bridal Fashion Week to a Pinterest board, following a handful of bridal-inspired Instagram accounts, or collecting magazine cutouts in a box under your bed – whatever. the format, the choice of a wedding dress is rarely considered an instant decision.
Once you’ve decided exactly what you want, if you can’t find it in the store, you may want to consider designing your dress. But before you jump into the process, chances are you have a few questions about how it all works. If so, you’ve come to the right place – read on for top tips and things to look out for from three gorgeous brides who custom-made their wedding dresses.
Why do brides choose to design their dress?
A bride can decide on a bespoke design for a variety of reasons, ranging from budget to those who are just looking for a “one-of-a-kind” dress that no one else will have. Here are some factors that can cause someone to design their own dress:
- For something unique. In the frown‘s Victoria macgrath, award-winning fashion and lifestyle blogger, YouTuber and author, said it was always obvious she would tailor her dress: “I always had in mind to go for something made to measure for my wedding dress. Even though it was a small adjustment to an original dress, I loved the idea of having something more unique.
- If a high-end dress is over budget. Fashion designer, Elena Ferti, has always dreamed of the classic Elie Saab dresses for her wedding. “The wedding dress of my dreams would be that of an Elie Saab show, but my budget was not up to that level. Because I work in fashion, it was easy to find someone with some sewing knowledge. The seamstress I worked with has experience in sewing brands, I knew we had the same aesthetic so it was an obvious choice for me.
- Involve loved ones in the process. Elise gill, skincare content creator and senior global producer for All things hair, explains “I wanted the dress to be personal and special. I also wanted everyone on my bridal team to have a role, and one of my daughters is a fashion designer. I wanted her to be involved, to make the whole dress process a little more personal.
- The creation of the dress could be your favorite part of the wedding. Victoria was very pleased and happy with the whole process and highly recommend it: “For me, the process of selecting every element and detail of my dress was one of my favorite parts of planning a wedding. Actually my favorite part. There is something so special about knowing that you had your say in the wedding dress of your dreams. In Philippa Lepley’s boutique, she had eight fittings for her dress, which made for a perfect fit, and certainly a very happy bride.
- The style and cut of the dress is very important, you must be satisfied with its look and feel. To do this, Elena recommends looking at the clothes you already own to help you decide: “The most important thing is to decide on the neckline and then the silhouette. Looking at your clothes should help you decide which neckline is right for you. I always knew that Elie Saab’s classic designs had to be the goal. Elise agrees – that’s why she tried on the two dresses she liked and others that are more “trendy” but less her style to make sure she made the perfect choice.
- Find inspiration online, Elise said, “Throughout the design process, Mia and I shared a Pinterest board and I regularly looked at the catwalks as well as color trends. After about three fittings the dress was finished and it was perfect, ”said Elise.
- Make a final dress adjustment with your wedding party gift. Elena’s dress required four fittings, and while the fit was perfect, she almost had a problem on her wedding day – your bridal party knows how to help you dress!
- A clear vision is essential throughout the process, as you may need to make quick decisions; “You won’t see the final dress until very late, at that point you might not have the budget or the time to change it,” Elena said. She ran into issues with the color of her lining, which was initially flesh colored, and made the dress look like a ball gown. Redoing the entire lining was expensive and time consuming, so attention to detail is essential. Elise supports this point and advises brides-to-be to allow extra time for repairs.
- A good connection with your designer is important because you will be spending a lot of time with them. Elise said: “Make sure you get along with your designer and that they fully understand you and your style; that connection and bond must exist between you two. This is one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable dresses / outfits you will ever wear, so have fun with it! Victoria’s great connection with Philippa is the reason she chose her for the design of wedding and evening dresses; “I discovered Phillipa’s creations after taking part in a photo shoot for Mine Review and from there i fell in love with the craftsmanship and details, so phillipa is just a dream.
What does the design of a wedding dress actually look like?
In a high-end boutique, the process is incredibly bespoke and every detail can be personalized, Victoria visited Philippe LepleySouth Kensington store. There, sample models are available for viewing, touching and trying on and your perfect dress is then designed on you and personalized according to your needs. Victoria’s said: “It has been such a wonderful collaborative process. We were talking about the type of fabric, the cut of the neckline and the amount of tulle in order to get the skirt shape I wanted. It was just a great experience choosing the details that I liked the most.
The ability to add certain details made Victoria’s dress even more unique: “After trying on my favorite dresses from her designs and finding the dream shape, I chatted with Phillipa about changes to the fabrics or embellishments. that I wanted. I had a V and an A for our initials, embellished on the back of my evening dress. And I had pockets cut into the tulle of my dress, who doesn’t want pockets in their wedding dress? If you’re curious about Victoria’s experience, check out her video here.
Work directly with a designer, as Elise did with her friend Mia, means you can customize details like fabric and embellishments. “We decided to have a shade of blush on my dress to represent my more feminine and more feminine side. As I like interesting fabrics, we selected a 3D floral type fabric. I also wanted to have an element in the dress that I could take off for the reception, ”explains Elise.
Alternatively, you can work directly with a seamstress, but you may need to devote a lot of your personal time to creating, that’s what Elena chose to do, both because of her budget and her desire to be actively involved in the process. “I was introduced to the couture seamstress by friends, and after sharing my vision with her, we agreed to work on the project together,” Elena said.
If you make your dress directly with the designer, instead of a boutique, you could go to fabric stores for inspiration, which was the case with Elena and Elise. “I went to Berwick Street to browse the fabrics, but it became apparent that the cost of the fabric was over my budget, so my seamstress suggested I find the factory directly. I managed to find the exact fabric on Etsy for the 1/5e of the price it was sold for, in London, ”said Elena.
Elise also visited a few fabric stores in Soho as well as wedding dress stores in Wimbledon. “The first dress I spotted ended up being the one that inspired me the most. I tried on about eight dresses and decided on a shape with Mia, who then did some sketches, we started shopping for fabrics, a canvas [the early version of the garment made from a light fabric] the dress was made and repairs were made, ”said Elise.
Is designing your own wedding dress cheaper?
It actually depends. Creating your wedding dress from scratch would be more expensive than buying a ready-to-wear option, but it all comes down to specific details, like the fabric chosen. For Elena, designing her dress was much cheaper because she sourced the fabric herself from the factory. She also devoted much of her personal time to the detailed hand embroidery of her dress.
“The dress wasn’t an exact ‘replica’ of the couture dress – which wasn’t my intention anyway – and it ended up costing around £ 1,000 instead of £ 56,000,” Elena said. . The bride adds that she opted for an hourly rate with the seamstress instead of a project rate, which has helped her keep her budget under control.
Working directly with a designer rather than a team in a boutique will also make the dress less expensive. For Elise, the dress also turned out to be slightly cheaper than ready-to-wear dresses, as she worked closely with her designer friend, Mia. Elise started her research at the Oxford Street and Soho fabric stores, “they were above my price range, so we used the images of these fabrics for inspiration and ended up finding some similar fabrics in Shepherd’s Bush Market fabric stores, ”she said.
Things to keep in mind
Things to remember
Follow Fani on Instagram.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Sources
2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/style/a37339460/design-own-wedding-dress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]