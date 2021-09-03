Top 3 tips for brides to design your own wedding dress

What does the design of a wedding dress actually look like?

In a high-end boutique, the process is incredibly bespoke and every detail can be personalized, Victoria visited Philippe LepleySouth Kensington store. There, sample models are available for viewing, touching and trying on and your perfect dress is then designed on you and personalized according to your needs. Victoria’s said: “It has been such a wonderful collaborative process. We were talking about the type of fabric, the cut of the neckline and the amount of tulle in order to get the skirt shape I wanted. It was just a great experience choosing the details that I liked the most.

The ability to add certain details made Victoria’s dress even more unique: “After trying on my favorite dresses from her designs and finding the dream shape, I chatted with Phillipa about changes to the fabrics or embellishments. that I wanted. I had a V and an A for our initials, embellished on the back of my evening dress. And I had pockets cut into the tulle of my dress, who doesn’t want pockets in their wedding dress? If you’re curious about Victoria’s experience, check out her video here.

Work directly with a designer, as Elise did with her friend Mia, means you can customize details like fabric and embellishments. “We decided to have a shade of blush on my dress to represent my more feminine and more feminine side. As I like interesting fabrics, we selected a 3D floral type fabric. I also wanted to have an element in the dress that I could take off for the reception, ”explains Elise.

Alternatively, you can work directly with a seamstress, but you may need to devote a lot of your personal time to creating, that’s what Elena chose to do, both because of her budget and her desire to be actively involved in the process. “I was introduced to the couture seamstress by friends, and after sharing my vision with her, we agreed to work on the project together,” Elena said.

If you make your dress directly with the designer, instead of a boutique, you could go to fabric stores for inspiration, which was the case with Elena and Elise. “I went to Berwick Street to browse the fabrics, but it became apparent that the cost of the fabric was over my budget, so my seamstress suggested I find the factory directly. I managed to find the exact fabric on Etsy for the 1/5e of the price it was sold for, in London, ”said Elena.

Elise also visited a few fabric stores in Soho as well as wedding dress stores in Wimbledon. “The first dress I spotted ended up being the one that inspired me the most. I tried on about eight dresses and decided on a shape with Mia, who then did some sketches, we started shopping for fabrics, a canvas [the early version of the garment made from a light fabric] the dress was made and repairs were made, ”said Elise.

Is designing your own wedding dress cheaper?

It actually depends. Creating your wedding dress from scratch would be more expensive than buying a ready-to-wear option, but it all comes down to specific details, like the fabric chosen. For Elena, designing her dress was much cheaper because she sourced the fabric herself from the factory. She also devoted much of her personal time to the detailed hand embroidery of her dress.

“The dress wasn’t an exact ‘replica’ of the couture dress – which wasn’t my intention anyway – and it ended up costing around £ 1,000 instead of £ 56,000,” Elena said. . The bride adds that she opted for an hourly rate with the seamstress instead of a project rate, which has helped her keep her budget under control.

Working directly with a designer rather than a team in a boutique will also make the dress less expensive. For Elise, the dress also turned out to be slightly cheaper than ready-to-wear dresses, as she worked closely with her designer friend, Mia. Elise started her research at the Oxford Street and Soho fabric stores, “they were above my price range, so we used the images of these fabrics for inspiration and ended up finding some similar fabrics in Shepherd’s Bush Market fabric stores, ”she said.

Things to keep in mind

The creation of the dress could be your favorite part of the wedding. Victoria was very pleased and happy with the whole process and highly recommend it: “For me, the process of selecting every element and detail of my dress was one of my favorite parts of planning a wedding. Actually my favorite part. There is something so special about knowing that you had your say in the wedding dress of your dreams. In Philippa Lepley’s boutique, she had eight fittings for her dress, which made for a perfect fit, and certainly a very happy bride.