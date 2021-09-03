Here is an overview of the Eye / LOEWE / Natures Fall / Winter 2021 collection





Looking to upgrade your seasonal outdoor gear? Loewe has you covered. This week, the Spanish fashion house unveiled the latest Eye / LOEWE / Nature collection, a permanent sub-line of its men’s ready-to-wear offering. The new line picks up right and left, offering a wide assortment of eye-catching and relatively durable tech clothing. Standout pieces include patchwork wool knits, utility cargo pants, multi-colored puffer jackets, a quilted parka, flannel overshirts, and all-over print fleece Bermuda shorts. The Fall / Winter 2021 collection also offers a selection of explorer hats, hiking shoes and a wide range of bags, such as a waterproof fanny pack, a cotton canvas Rope tote and a convertible canvas backpack. . As with the previous Eye / LOEWE / Nature drops, this collection puts environmental responsibility at the forefront. The items are made from a wide range of recycled and reused materials, including recycled down feathers, military tents and organic cotton. Loewe says he also used dyeing methods that reduced the brand’s carbon footprint without sacrificing the brand’s signature on luxury. “I love the idea of ​​reusing something that already has a life: it reminds me of the transformative power of creativity,” Loewe Creative Director Jonathan Anderson said of the sub-line last year. . “Using existing sources also gives each piece a uniqueness, which is a very warm trait, akin to my penchant for craftsmanship.” You can preview the Eye / LOEWE / Nature fall / winter 2021 collection below. Items are available now in stores and in line.

