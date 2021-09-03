Sarah Paulson Makes Hearts Beat in Most Dreamlike Flattering Dress Amid Controversy











September 02, 2021 – 6:27 PM BST





Brandi fowler

Sarah Paulson has racing hearts in the most dreamlike flattering dress you have to see at a star-studded Los Angeles premiere.



Sarah Paulson is one of the main reasons we’re happy to see red carpets slowly making a comeback in Hollywood. The ratchet the star always makes a fashion statement when she’s a part of it, and that was again the case at the premiere of her latest TV series.

SHOP: Stop everything! ASOS has a huge Labor Day sale right now – with tons of dreamy dresses

The American Horror Story star looked sensational as she turned heads at the premiere of The arraignment: the history of American crime in Los Angeles wearing a beautiful shimmering Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Sarah Paulson looked amazing in a shimmering Alexandre Vauthier dress

The dress fitted at the waist and flattered Sarah’s figure, and featured structured shoulders and a whimsical skirt. Her stylist, Karla Welch, kept her jewelry minimal and paired the look with a black two-strap stiletto heel and a matching black clutch.

We loved it and found a similar Alexandre Vaulthier dress on Farfetch.

MORE: 24 Labor Day Best Sellers To Buy Now: Take Advantage Of The Best Fashion And Beauty Deals In Advance

The 10-episode series revolves around the sex scandals that have surrounded President Bill Clinton’s presidency, including the sexual harassment lawsuit Paula Jones filed against the president and Clinton’s sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Sarah plays former White House worker Linda Tripp on the show, who secretly recorded Monica’s confidential phone calls about her relationship with former POTUS.

Sarah plays former White House worker Linda Tripp in The arraignment: the history of American crime

The actress wore fake prosthetics and a big costume to transform into Tripp, which drew some criticism. Sarah spoke about it in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about it without feeling like I’m looking for excuses,” Sarah said. “There is a lot of controversy around the actors and the big costumes, and I think that controversy is legitimate. I think the big phobia is real. I think pretending otherwise causes even more harm. very important conversation to have. But I don’t think the entire responsibility rests with the actor for choosing to do something that is arguably – and I’m speaking from the inside out – the challenge of a lifetime. “

Sarah delighted fans with a photo that showed her and Impeachment co-star Beanie Feldstein hangs out at the event

“I think to imagine that the only thing that an actor called to play this role would have to offer is that his physical self is a real reduction in the offer that the actor has to make,” he said. she continued. “I would like to believe that there is something in my being that makes me right to play this role. And that the magic of the hair and makeup departments, the costume designers and the directors of photography that is part of the making. films, and the suspension of belief, since the invention of cinema. Should I say no [to the part]? This is the question. “

Sarah said if she had one regret it was for not thinking about the transformation “more fully”.

She continued, “I also know that this is a great place to sit and think about it and think about it, to have had the opportunity to do it before and to have had an opportunity that someone else has. You can only learn what you learn when you learn it. Should I have known? Abso-f-ing-lutely. But I know it now. And I wouldn’t make the same choice at the to come up. “

The series premieres September 7 on FX.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.