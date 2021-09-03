Hottest Guys, Red Carpet Fashion





Going out the style stops! With a 500-foot red carpet rolled out, it’s no surprise the stars showcased their best fashion footing for the GQ Men of the Year Awards, which were held in association with Boss, on Wednesday, September 1. For the 24th annual event, which took place at Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, actors, athletes and musicians dressed up to impress. With everything from sexy silk briefs, standout shoes and stunning costumes, there was no shortage of fabulous fashion. Hollywood hunks have obviously come to the fore and to say they’ve raised the temperatures would be an understatement. After all, Jean-Page Reg was present. The Bridgerton The star, who won the Outstanding Performance of the Year award, looked like the dapper Duke he is, wearing a hunter green three-piece suit with black dress shoes. The actor didn’t show up alone despite bringing his girlfriend Emily brown with him, marking their first big public appearance as a couple. Ed westwick was also there and it’s safe to say he gave off some major chuck bass vibes. From sheepskin to a well-fitting suit with a bow tie to boot, he was a sure-fire style star. Unlike the Gossip Girl conservative costume of alums was Ed sheeranplayful set. Gallway Girl singer, who shares daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn, rocked a multi-print multicolored suit jacket and an olive green dial stainless steel Patek Philippe Sunburst watch with diamonds around the bezel. The women didn’t disappoint either, as some of the game’s most stylish stars walked the red carpet. To take Alexa chung for example. The fashion designer winked at Victoria beckham, bearing a lilac number from its eponymous brand. The Spice Girls star even praised Chung via Instagram Stories for her fabulous fashion choice. @Alexachung looks amazing in the sequined dress from our pre-spring-summer collection at the @britishgq Awards last night, she captioned a photo of the writer. Crowns Emma Corrin also blew We far from their fashion. The star, who works with the stylist Harry lambert, wore a custom Harris Reed sheer dress, which featured a bow at the collar. They paired the look with black pumps. Maisie Williams also looked fierce. While her vintage Alexander McQueen dress was certainly something to obsess over, it was her trendy cut and faded eyebrows that left a lasting mark. For more on the fabulous fashion of the GQ Men of the Year Awards, keep scrolling because Us weeklys Elegant share the best looks of the night, below.

