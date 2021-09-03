This South African fashion designer sees furniture design as fluid





Going from avant-garde fashion to furniture design is not easy, but the South African artist Rich Mnisi makes it seem like a snap. While the designer is best known for creating bold and colorful garments that transcend gender, seasons and design disciplines, his new solo collector’s furniture exhibition, called Nyoka, draws on vivid shapes and extravagant materials. to make a similar statement. My broad vision of design is underpinned by aesthetic and philosophical fluidity, and this is reflected in my approach to both fashion design and furniture design, he says. Home affairs. The bronze serpent that punctuates a sinuous console in the Rich Mnisis Nyoka collectionCourtesy of Southern Guild / Ricardo Simal Born in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Mnisi graduated from LISOF (now the Stadio School of Fashion) in 2014 and was named shortly after African Fashion International Young Designer of the Year at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Africa. In 2015, he launched his eponymous fashion brand and quickly garnered rave reviews for his vibrant, gender-neutral designs that combine elements of contemporary pop culture with traditional African motifs. Mnisi says that just like her fashion designs, Nyoka, which is on display at the Southern Guild Gallery in Cape Town from September 23 to November 11, draws inspiration from her family history and African mythology. In addition to a curved console punctuated by a bronze serpent and an asymmetric rug woven in contrasting tones of karakul wool and mohair, the collection includes an imposing bronze chandelier covered with resin bubbles and a pair of low seats covered with sheepskin described in Black Leather. The exhibition plays with the duality of fear and beauty, embodied by the image of the snake, he explains. Nyoka means snake in Xitsonga. To bring the six-piece assortment to life, Mnisi worked closely with a handful of local artisans, including Monkeybiz, Coral & Hive, and Bronze Age Studio. Experimenting with everything from biomorphic shapes to nature-inspired prints and patterns, he was able to use a diverse range of design elements to expand his notion of fluidity. It comes from an authentic place, which I suspect to be my strangeness, he explains. It’s about refusing to be framed and angular, and instead focusing on improving the ability to flow freely, which gives the works an organic substance. Mnisi collaborated with local artisans, including Monkeybiz, for her first solo furniture exhibition at the Southern Guild Gallery in South Africa. Courtesy of Southern Guild / Bruce Buttery + Panga Films In addition to incorporating an assortment of organic shapes and patterns into the collection, Mnisi uses a wide range of materials, including resin, pearls and glass, to give certain furniture a fluid and rhythmic quality. For the console, for example, we wanted to capture that sense of movement of the xibelani skirt, and beads seemed like the best art form to relay that feel and flow, he says. While Mnisis’s designs can be considered moonlight works of art, he says he designed every piece in the collection with practicality in mind. Coming from a fashion space and having to apply functionality to a piece of clothing that works naturally echoed in my approach to furniture, he says. I’m drawn to parts that people can use, touch and interact with, so functionality is key. However, his ultimate goal for Nyoka was to create a collection of furniture that people could both admire and experience with. It was important from the start that it wasn’t just static artwork, he says. I wanted to design parts that you can interact with on some level, and maybe even experiment from a more tactile point of view. To learn more about Rich Mnisi, visit his website or follow him on Instagram. Front page photo: Inside Rich Mnisis’s studio in South Africa | Courtesy of Southern Guild / Ricardo Simal

