Macy’s Labor Day Sale: Offers Under $ 100

Macys sales don’t disappoint, and the department store really does for its Labor Day sale, which runs August 31 through September 6. Clothing for everyone in the family as well as household items, beauty supplies and more will be on sale, so it’s a great time to check things off your list. The best part? Many of these offers are $ 100.

During the sale, use the code LABOR to save an additional 20% on a selection of clothing for children and babies at regular price, on sale and on clearance, and an additional 15% on a selection of clothing, accessories and jewelry on sale and on clearance . If you are looking for shoes, coats, dresses, costumes or accessories, you can also get an additional 10% discount on a selection of sale and clearance items in these categories.

In the house section you will also find some truly stunning offers, like 55% off Hotel Collection bedding and linens, 65% off down pillows, 60% off down duvets and down pillows from goose Hotel Collection, 65% off memory foam pillows and mattress toppers, Cuisinart cutlery at $ 24.99 and under and 65% off T-fal cookware and open stock.

While it’s worth checking out the sale of the offers above, we also found some great items that we particularly like, all under $ 100. Read on for some of our favorite affordable picks from the Macys Labor Day Sale below.

Ring of Fire Big Boys Tumble Skinny Fit Stretch Destroyed Jeans ($ 11.99, originally $ 24.99 to $ 45.00; macys.com)

Macy’s Ring of Fire Big Boys Tumble Skinny Fit Stretch Destroyed Jeans

This dark denim can be dressed up for school events or paired with a tee on the weekends anyway, you have to love the $ 12 jeans.

Bvlgari Women’s Fragrance Gift Set ($ 49, originally $ 65; macys.com)

Macy’s BVLGARI 5-Pc. Woman Perfume Box

When you’re in the market for a new scent, gift sets are a great way to try out a few scents before you commit to buying one. The Bvlgaris set includes mini-editions of five great eaux de parfum that range from Omni Crystalline made from balsa wood to the floral notes of Rose Goldea.

Madden Girl Winnona Flatform High Top Sneakers ($ 42.49; originally $ 69.99; macys.com)

Macy’s Madden Girl Winnona Flatform High Top Sneakers

Just in time to help serve up back-to-school looks, these high top sneakers go with cropped sweatshirts, joggers and dresses and they also get top marks for comfort.

Compression Leggings Inc International Concepts (starting at $ 9.99, starting at $ 13 originally; macys.com)

Macy’s INC International Concepts compression leggings

Whether you’re wearing them for a Pilates session, jogging, or lounging around the house, these compression leggings feature four-way stretch and a contoured waistband for the perfect fit.

Nike Dri-Fit Men’s Training T-Shirt (starting at $ 19.99, starting at $ 25 originally; macys.com)

Macy’s Nike Dri-FIT Men’s Training T-Shirt

The classic Nike t-shirt is just as great for those scorching last days of summer as it is for the workouts it was designed for. It’s available in a ton of colourways, including black, pink, crimson, and orange, meaning you can find one to pair with your favorite shorts and joggers.

MAC Matte Lipstick ($ 15.20, originally $ 19; macys.com)

Macy’s MAC Matte Lipstick

MAC’s reputation for bold, long-lasting formulas doesn’t disappoint with this flagship lipstick from the brand. All shades, from fire engine red to blue, are on sale now, so stock up while you can.

Franco Sarto Bridget 2 Mules ($ 44.93, originally $ 90; macys.com)

Macy’s Franco Sarto Bridget 2 Mules

These truly versatile black mules slip on with cropped wide-leg jeans or a pair of office pants for a comfortable all-day outfit.

Inc International Concepts Men’s Gray Skinny Jeans ($ 49.99, originally $ 69.50; macys.com)

Macy’s INC International Concepts Men’s Gray Skinny Jeans

If you haven’t yet joined the bandwagon on your way back to looser jeans, these skinny jeans will go great with a range of fall sweatshirts and pullovers.

Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Utensil Set ($ 29.99, originally $ 60; macys.com)

Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection 7-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set

This set of six stainless steel utensils isn’t the one you’ll want to hide in the drawers. Best of all, you won’t have to, thanks to a matching utensil holder that will sit nicely on your counter. It includes a slotted spoon, ladle, sturdy turner, sturdy spoon, pasta fork, and slit turner, and yes, the storage jar too.

Dr. Brandt Skincare Wish List Set ($ 53.40, originally $ 89; macys.com)

Macy’s Dr Brandt 4-Pc. Skin Care Wish List Set

Featuring the beloved brands Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator, Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, Hyaluronic Facial Cream, and Pore Refiner Primer, this skin care set is all about bringing out the glow in your skin. Smooth, polish and hydrate with this sample set whose formulas are designed to deliver serious results.

Women’s Champion Classic Logo T-Shirt ($ 18.75, originally $ 25; macys.com)

Macy’s Women’s Champion Classic Logo Tee

Champion is back with a bang, and this shirt will quickly become a staple to pair with on-trend skirts and sweatpants all year round.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 Instant Multicooker ($ 99.95, originally $ 119.95; macys.com)

Macy’s Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 One Touch Multicooker

Haven’t taken the plunge to an instant pot yet? Those who don’t regret it and with a savings of $ 20, now is a great time to give it a try. Hello, quick and easy weekday dinners.

Baggalini 2.0 Convertible Backpack ($ 55.97; originally $ 99.95; macys.com)

Macy’s Baggalini 2.0 convertible backpack

This backpack can be all you need, making it an especially great bag if you have travel plans ahead. Plus, it’s made of nylon which means it will keep some of the moisture out and away from your cargo if you get caught in the rain.

Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation ($ 22, originally $ 42; macys.com)

Macy’s Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation

Its half-price base is hard to beat, it’s that good, and this one has also received 5-star ratings from happy customers. Expect a lightweight formula that won’t clog pores that you won’t have to reapply during the day, and is also transfer resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it coming off on your clothes.

Martha Stewart Collection Tomorrows Heirloom Quilt (from $ 76.99, originally $ 220; macys.com)

Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection Tomorrow’s Heirloom Full / Queen Quilt

This cheerful quilt will brighten up your room and mood with blocks in red, yellow, orange and blue flower patterns. And if you’re looking for a room upgrade star, it’s hard to argue with over $ 100 off its original price.

MAC Shot of Color Lip Oil ($ 11, originally $ 22; macys.com)

Macy’s MAC Shot Of Color Lip Oil

Fall and winter aren’t known to be gentle on the lips, and this oil-infused, instantly hydrating tinted lip gloss gives them a dose of healing and protection as well as a color boost. high impact for which MAC is known.

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ ($ 79.99, originally $ 112.99; macys.com)

Macy’s Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ

Ninja Blenders truly live up to their reputation for churning out truly smooth smoothies and the occasional batch of frozen margaritas. With those kinds of savings, now is a great time to invest in a new machine if it was on your wishlist.

Martha Stewart Collection 3-Piece Melamine Fluted Bowl Set ($ 28.99, originally $ 59; macys.com)

Macy’s Set of 3 fluted melamine bowls from the Martha Stewart collection

Handy to use as a mixing bowl and pretty enough to store on open shelves, this melamine bowl set is a daily essential for any kitchen.

Ralph Lauren Mens 3-Piece Polo Blue Eau de Toilette Gift Set ($ 90, $ 186 value; macys.com)

Macy’s Ralph Lauren Men’s 3-Piece Polo Blue Eau de Toilette Gift Set

One of the top rated products on the site, this 5 star set includes shower gel, toilet water and travel spray. to more comfortable graves.

