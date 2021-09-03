The Bella Hadids Lacoste skirt is at the forefront of Tenniscore fashion





If comfy sweatshirts and tie-dyeing represented last year’s 40s aesthetic, then tenniscore defines post-containment fashion. The COVID-19 pandemic has likely prompted a new wave of enthusiasts to buy a racquet (or at least the casual fashion look), which has helped put tennis style on the trend radar. And with cult fashion brands releasing sporty drops and the US Open through September 12, the sport along with its many iconic garments like crisp polo shirts and pleated skirts continue to capture the cultural spirit of 2021. More earlier this week, even trend designer Bella Hadid wore a Lacoste tennis skirt when traveling to New York. When the model joins a trend, you know it will stay a while. (For further proof of her keen fashion sense, check out her recent Swiss cheese-inspired bodysuit, which revitalized the cutout look.) The tennis skirt that Hadid wore on August 31 featured the garment’s traditional mini silhouette and a crisp white color, along with colorblock side panels of emerald green and black. Its touches of colorblocking graphic tracks with what the pros of tennis wear namely Naomi Osaka, who also loves a multicolored skirt. In addition, Hadid wore a white Boody bra (which costs just $ 17 on Amazon, by the way) under a transparent tank by Danielle Guizio. She finished off her tennis outfit with a pair of glittering white Nike Air Max sneakers, a red oversize Goyard tote, and vintage Dior sunglasses. Peter Parker / Lacoste The Hadids sporty outfit is the latest proof that tenniscore goes beyond your average athleisure look. Unlike leggings and a sports bra that you might randomly put on before hitting the gym, a tennis-inspired outfit has an air of finesse due to its contextual, preppy aesthetic. And when properly accessorized, the sporty ensemble feels totally refined and put together. So even if you don’t plan on hitting the courts anytime soon, you might want to add this effortless outfit to your rotation. You can buy the Hadids Lacoste tennis skirt and some other similar styles below. Wear the bottom with a matching white top and trainers for full effect on the court. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

