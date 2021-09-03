The best deals from Everlane’s end-of-summer sale





Labor Day weekend can mean the end of summer, but it’s also a great time to shop since so many brands have seasonal sales. At present, Everlane offers awesome discounts across much of its inventory, including many summer fashion must-haves and year-round essentials. In fact, some parts, including clothing, shoes, and accessories, are reduced to less than $ 25. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe for late summer and early fall, you won’t want to miss this shopping event.

Take the Run short leggings, for example, which you can wear during all types of sports activities year round, are on sale for just $ 20, down from their original price of $ 50. They come in three colors (black, taupe, and plum), and they sell out fast, so if you’re looking for some new athletic wear now is the time to shop. When it comes to summer must-haves, you’ll want to stock up on pieces like the Eyelet tank (on sale at $ 55) and Layered weekend dress (on sale for $ 48) for easy dressing in hot weather, whether you’re at home or traveling.

In the men’s section, many wardrobe essentials are heavily reduced, including a variety of t-shirts and shorts that you can wear in all seasons, but especially in hot weather. The ThermoStat Short Sleeve Base Layer, for example, which goes on sale for $ 35, is a tee that naturally wicks moisture and regulates temperature, making it a great layering piece for travel. Likewise, the ReNew Air Shorts, on sale for $ 35, are perfect for sports activities and relaxation because they are stretchy, wick away moisture and dry quickly.

To buy: The Perform cropped leggings, everlane.com, $ 20 (originally $ 50)

To buy: The ruffled dress for the weekend, everlane.com, $ 48 (originally $ 60)

To buy: The Right Leg Crop, everlane.com, $ 47 (originally $ 68)

To buy: The ThermoStat short-sleeved underwear, everlane.com, $ 35 (originally $ 50)

To buy: The ReNew Air shorts, everlane.com, $ 35 (originally $ 50)

To buy: Athletic Four Way Stretch organic jeans, everlane.com, $ 28 (originally $ 72)

To buy: The Softshell Sport Jacket, everlane.com, $ 46 (originally $ 78)

To buy: The ReNew strappy sandal, everlane.com, $ 15 (originally $ 38)

To buy: The ReNew Sport sandal, everlane.com, $ 40 (originally $ 68)

To buy: The Mini Backpack, everlane.com, $ 24 (originally $ 48)

