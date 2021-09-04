Hawaiian fashion designer ready for New York Fashion Week debut





Photo credit: Dezigns by Kamohoali’i / Micah Kamohoali’i Hawaii-based fashion designer Micah Kamohoaliii is preparing to launch her fashion brand, Dezigns by Kamohoalii, at New York Fashion Week. Originally from the island of Hawaii, renowned traditional kapa artist (practicing tailoringto wake uptree bark in fine fabrics) and Kumu Hula (hula master) from a traditional hula school Hlau N Kpuupuu will present his styles on September 9 at 7 p.m. at Sony Hall, presented by Runway 7. I am very touched and honored to be able to showcase my work, family stories and our culture at legendary New York Fashion Week, said Kamohoalii. Amy Hnaialii Gilliom (right) Photo credit: Dezigns by Kamohoali’i / Micah Kamohoali’i Dezigns by Kamohoaliis’s mission is to share the core values ​​of Hawaiian culture through art, design and clothing. In addition to her designs, which feature prints and styles from generations of stories linked to her native Hawaiian genealogy and practices, Kamohoalii plans to feature famous cultural practitioners and six-time GRAMMY nominee Amy Hnaialii Gilliom, along with Jeff Peterson. Gilliom will be performing at the fashion show. For the nearly 5,000 mile hike from his hometown of Waimea to the bustling streets of New York City to tell the story of his home through its culture and fashions, Kamohoalii will also have his role models and cultural practitioners in tow. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD In order to take advantage of this rare opportunity, Micah wanted to give the best of his house to all who attend demanded a Fund raising initiative. Some of Hawaii’s best businesses and government agencies have come together to lend their support, including the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Hawaii Island Visitors Bureau, the Waimea Hawaiian Homesteaders Association, Kamehameha Schools, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, First Nation Development, Pai Foundation, Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association, County of Hawaii, One Ocean Mauna Lani and Grand Naniloa Resort, a DoubleTree by Hilton. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Aware of COVID-19 and its variants, Kamohoalii is demanding that all attendees from Hawaii be fully vaccinated to travel with his delegation and participate in iconic fashion week events. We are the storytellers of this beautiful and sacred place, we have a responsibility to make sure that when we visit someone in our home we are healthy and when we return home we are healthy and able to take care of this place, Kamohoalii said. In addition to being vaccinated, we will frequently test with the latest antigen tests and, if necessary, find places for PCR tests to be as aware as possible. Video credit: Dezigns by Kamohoali’i / Micah Kamohoali’i NEW YORK EVENT SCHEDULE ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Piste des Natures Monday and Tuesday September 6-7, 2021 Mornings Dezigns by Kamohoalii will host a series of fashion shows around iconic New York locations called Natures Runway. This Hawaii team will be seen around Manhattan at places like the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Grand Central Station, New York Botanical Gardens, Battery Park, Brooklyn Bridge and Lincoln Center. Cultural presentation (The event is at MAX CAPACITY) Wednesday September 8, 2021 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bond 45 | 221 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036 Dezigns by Kamohoalii will preview its NYFW show, hula, culture and Hawaiis Amy Hnaialii Gilliom for a limited audience at an iconic Times Square location. Dezigns by Kamohoalii NYFW fashion show (runway 7 mode) Thursday September 9, 2021 7 p.m. Sony Room | 235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036 Purchase of tickets for Sony Hall, Click here. Purchase of tickets for viewing online, Click here. Mauliola concert Friday September 10, 2021 6 p.m. Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, Diker Pavilion for Native Arts and Cultures | 1 Bowling Green, New York, NY 10004 An indigenous Hawaiian exhibit of ancient dance, contemporary fashion and award-winning music. With world famous Hlau N Kpuupuu, Dezigns of Kamohoalii and Amy Hnaialii Gilliom and Jeff Peterson awarded. Purchase of tickets, Click here.

