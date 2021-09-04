Fashion
Best Fashion on the Red Carpet – WWD
The star-studded Venice Film Festival has already produced several remarkable fashion moments on its red carpet.
Celebrities like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and others attended the 78th annual film festival with personalized and high fashion looks that left their mark on viewers. Stewart, who generates Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” wore several looks from Chanel throughout the festival. Jury member Cynthia Erivo also brought her elevated style to the festival, sporting several eye-catching looks from Schiaparelli, Versace, Balenciaga and others.
Here, WWD breaks down some of the top red carpet trends at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Read on to find out more.
zendaya
Zendaya has become one of the biggest style stars to watch in recent years, and her look at the Venice Film Festival didn’t disappoint. For the premiere, the “Dune” actress wore a tailored Balmain dress with a thigh slit.
Balmain shared a photo of Zendaya in the look on his Instagram, writing: “The bespoke leather dress was made using an exact model of the star’s bust, taking full advantage of the Balmain workshop and of the artisanal tradition of the house. “
Zendaya, a Bulgari Ambassador, paired the beige dress with the jeweler’s new snake-shaped Hypnotic Emerald necklace, which is part of Bulgari’s Magnifica high jewelry collection; she also wore a matching emerald and diamond ring. In total, Zendaya’s jewelry totaled 131.56 carats of emeralds and 62.69 carats of diamonds.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet joined Zendaya on the red carpet with a look from one of her go-to designers, Haider Ackermann. The “Dune” actor wore a matching fitted sweater and pants adorned with black sequined beads. He paired the look with silver rings and black sunglasses, which he also wore on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Kristen stewart
Stewart, a longtime spokesperson for Chanel, wore several looks from the design house during her stint at the Venice Film Festival. Arriving at the Lido, Stewart wore a black tweed jumpsuit from Chanel’s 2020 Métiers d’Art collection. She then changed into a light blue satin dress with matching pants embellished with a lace trim from the recent Chanel fall 2021 couture collection for the premiere of “Spencer.”
Cynthia Erivo
As a member of the festival jury, actress Cynthia Erivo has previously worn a range of high fashion looks like Versace, Tory Burch, Balenciaga and others.
Her most standout look came on Friday, when Erivo wore a black wool crepe dress with a yellow silk belt topped with an oversized silver metallic top from the Schiaparelli fall 2021 couture collection.
Penelope cruz
On the festival’s opening night, “Parallel Mothers” actress Penélope Cruz had a blast on the red carpet wearing a dress from Chanel’s fall 2021 couture collection. Cruz, also a spokesperson for Chanel, wore a black Mikado dress with an ecru-colored silk tulle petticoat that was embellished with petal ruffles on the border.
She associated the look with Chanel fine jewelry, including an 18-karat white gold bracelet with diamonds from the “Café Society” collection and a “Curved Feather” ring in 18-karat white gold with diamonds from the “Plume de Chanel” collection. .
Tiffany haddish
Haddish attended the premiere of “The Card Counter” on Thursday wearing a black and white Christian Siriano dress personalized with a pointy bodice and gathered waist. The dress was inspired by a similar dress the designer created for their pre-fall 2019 collection, where the top was designed in a lilac hue.
Rebecca Ferguson
Actress Rebecca Ferguson joined her “Dune” co-stars at Friday’s premiere, wearing an embellished dress from Dior’s fall 2021, fairytale-inspired ready-to-wear collection. This light pink tulle dress from Ferguson has been designed with a soft yellow print and embellished with an ombré pink tulle flower on the bodice.
READ MORE HERE:
A look back at the great fashion moments at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival
Zendaya’s best fashion moments
A closer look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel outfits in ‘Spencer’
