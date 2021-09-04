Fashion
Photographers need more practical camera bags for women
The design of many products for women gives the impression that functionality is just an afterthought. The front pocket of the jeans I’m wearing won’t even fit half of my hand. (Forget putting anything useful in there, like a phone or keys.) Men’s razors often have more blades for less money. Likewise, the vast majority of women’s camera bags favor atheist over function. I’m bombarded with Facebook ads for purse-shaped camera bags that place the weight of heavy equipment on delicate straps. That’s fine for compact and lightweight gear, but what about a girl with a full frame camera and f2.8 zoom? There is nothing delicate about wearing heavy lenses on a small slice of one shoulder. Women need a practical camera bag that also carries a lot of gear.
Women photographers need more options for ergonomic and functional camera bags. When I say more women’s camera bags, I’m not talking about fashion. I’m a down to earth country girl who would rather buy a new lens than a $ 500 designer brand handbag. I spent $ 18.99 on my last handbag. I buy men’s razors. (But I’m drawing the line with men’s jeans.)
I am a petite woman carrying a camera bag that weighs over ten percent of my body weight. (And that doesn’t include my lighting gear.) I gave up trying to carry so much weight on one shoulder a long time ago. I’d take a backpack with a showy belt on purse-like straps that aren’t designed to carry more than five pounds a day.
Even for women willing to give up on style, camera backpacks rarely fit properly. I wear most with the shoulder straps in or near the smallest position. The straps are often not tight. Every backpack I’ve tried irritates my skin if I’m wearing a tank top. Some of them even do it while wearing a women’s cut t-shirt. The ultimate deal-breaker? A chest strap that crosses the middle of the breasts. Even the adjustable chest straps don’t always have enough room to accommodate them.
List of camera bags What will fit inside. But what photographers really need is a size guide that also defines who the bag was designed to fit. Backpacks are not one size fits all.
I gave up carrying my gear in a backpack for more than an hour or two. If I wear gear all day, I skip the not-quite-correct backpack and use a belt with lens pockets. This is a change I had to make while filming a seven month pregnant marriage that I stayed with for more comfort and quick access.
It would be sexist of me, of course, to assume that every woman is short and petite with narrow shoulders. I know a lot of beautiful women who are tall, broad shouldered, and round. Many men are thin, with narrow shoulders. And that doesn’t even include photographers starting out in their teens. Finding a practical camera bag is a seemingly impossible task that often afflicts both sexes. All the staff at Phoblographe were just talking about how difficult it is to find a bag that is comfortable and well organized but still looks great.
I just tested a camera backpack that was designed by a hiking company and this is, in part, where a potential solution could be found. If you buy a backpacking bag from a company like REI, the specifications list the range of torso lengths and waist-to-hip measurements the bag is best suited for. This is exactly what camera backpack companies need to start doing.
A bag designed to fit the length of your torso will do a better job of transferring weight to the hips rather than the shoulders because the belt will sit in the right place. A bag designed for a narrower torso will also have this ergonomic padding placed on the right pressure points. The height of the adjustable harness helps, yes, but the fit and comfort of a pack isn’t just about height. Width matters too.
I would look forward to trying a bag that is not only available in sizes to suit different purposes, but also to comfortably fit different body types. I’ll be here in my jeans with non-functional pockets waiting impatiently.
