Ursula, founder of her eponymous fashion brand, Ursula of Switzerland, has died





News of Rickenbacher’s death surfaced online Thursday, with people mourn the loss of the beloved woman and iconic clothing designer behind Waterford-based Ursula of Switzerland.

Tony Crescente, a dear friend and former president of her clothing line, said she died at the age of 88 on Wednesday. He and his wife had just seen her on Monday when they tried to take her to lunch, but she refused with her usual gentleness.

Crescente said a friend visited Rickenbacher on Tuesday at her home in Troy, noticed she was not doing well and took her to a local hospital where she was admitted. The next day she passed away. “She was dynamic, her mind was 100% functional. Her body abandoned her. It was a matter of complications, ”Crescente said. “She will be missed by the world. We need more people like her. Beth Easley, former vice-president of Ursula of Switzerland, said her friend had passed away gracefully “of old age” and had maintained the elegance for which she had become known in her dying moments. “Besides being an absolutely wonderful person who was kind, fair and honest… she had business acumen as well as the concept of design in mind. (It’s) so rare that you have someone who can do both, ”Easley said. “She was a visionary; she was always ahead of her time. A little girl’s dream becomes an empire The Swiss native grew up in Einsiedeln, Switzerland. She moved to New York City at age 23 with little money but big dreams to become a seamstress. Rickenbacher worked in an office to get by, but crocheted and sold hats on the side. After making enough money to launch her first collection, she saw each piece sell. Over time, she made a name for herself in Manhattan. She was often referred to by nicknames such as the Queen of Lace or the Founding Mother of the Special Occasion, Easley remembers fondly. Easley remembers traveling with Rickenbacher and everyone wanted to be around her. They joked that she was the Queen of England. Rickenbacher left the Big Apple in 1968 and traveled through the upstate with her then-husband. She started selling new clothes in Schenectady until she could buy what would become her company’s headquarters for decades in 1972 in Waterford. It was an old mill that she converted and where she forged Ursula of Switzerland, a million dollar clothing line, shaping what would become special occasion clothing made in the United States and sold in the world. Easley said Rickenbacher’s clothes were comfortable and “made you feel like a woman.” The multi-level building was immaculately decorated with shades of surrounding white mannequins, dress displays, sketchbooks, and Rickenbacher’s vision. There she weathered several storms and released exquisite lines of dresses, pants and bridal wear – literally in hell or on the high seas. The floods consumed part of his building in 1996 destroying over a million dollars worth of spring clothes. But when her advisers told her to give in, she refused. Easley said she instead dug and started building the collection from scratch. His tenacity to continue earned him the nickname “Swiss bull”. “She had lots of opportunities to go out and her first thoughts were her employees and what they would do,” Crescente recalls of her refusal to bow out. “She was generous but had strength and conviction.”

Today, the name Ursule of Switzerland holds prestige when mentioned in the fashion world, her friends said. It not only tells the story of an illustrious self-taught woman, but also a legacy of the capital region. Rickenbacher semi-retired about 10 years ago. She then closed the line permanently in 2020, as her 60th birthday approached, and emptied the Waterford space. Easley said the old Ursula HQ is for sale and his latest designs are hitting the market under different retailers. Rickenbacher has been honored for her work by several organizations including the New York Small Business Development Center, Senior Services of Albany and state agencies. Two of her dresses were also acquired by the Albany Institute of History and Art in recent years for an exhibition presenting the triumphs of women. Easley said her longtime friend was “beyond an icon”. “Everything she thought, everything she did and everything she touched became special,” she said. “When she put the Ursula touch on it, it was elegant and very well done.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Ursula-of-Switzerland-Swiss-bull-fashion-16432256.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos