Men’s football wins first highscore fashion victory

After losing their opener on the road in Dallas to SMU, Stanford’s No.25 men’s football (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) continued their road trip, this time capturing their first victory. of the season 4-0 against the Pacific. (1-1, 0-0 COE). It was a rehearsal score opening of the last season between the Cardinal and the Tigers.

Senior Redshirt forward Zach Ryan, junior forward Ousseni Bouda, senior redshirt defenseman Andrew Aprahamian and senior midfielder Will Richmond were the Stanford scorers.

Head coach Jeremy Gunn made three changes to his starting XI of the SMU game, replacing Eliot Jones in the goal with junior redshirt Matt Frank, as well as bringing in second-year defenseman Conner Maurer and midfielder. sophomore Layton Purchase for junior defenseman Keegan Tingey and junior forward Gabe Segal.

The Cardinal didn’t need too long to settle into the game, striking in the eighth minute. Bouda sent a free kick to the box, where Ryan was able to return home for the first game. Three minutes later, junior midfielder Cam Cilley fired a shot just off the right side of the goal post. Stanford would continue to threaten the defense of the Pacifics.

The next chance, however, came from the Tigers. A ball went through the goal, but senior Pacific forward Mathias Saether couldn’t hold on to it as he swung and missed. The Cardinal dodged a possible equalizer. The Tigers would come to regret the missed opportunity moments later.

In the 28th minute, Richmond dribbled over the sideline before playing a cross into the box. Bouda crushed the ball with his left foot in the lower right corner of the goal to give Stanford a more comfortable lead. Boudas’s reintroduction into that Cardinal squad has already paid off for Gunn after the Burkina Faso native missed all of last season with an injury.