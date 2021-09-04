New York Fashion Week will be more democratic, thanks to the pandemic





The fact that the public can buy products online immediately marks a momentous change for New York Fashion Week, which, despite the hype, exclusive parties and sidewalk photoshoots, has been at the heart of a show. professional where retail buyers order inventory for storage. in the coming season. But months of canceled shows during the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated a trend already underway, in which regular consumers can access top designers by interacting with them on social media or placing orders on direct selling platforms. to consumers. Even so, this year’s Fashion Week will mostly consist of shows and in-person presentations between September 8 and 13. It is expected to culminate with a rescheduled and scaled-down Met Gala at the Costume Institute, focused on American designers. There are 91 designers with catwalks this year, according to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, up from around 500 in previous years. Presentations follow a strict safety manual, which includes proof of vaccination for everyone involved and the wearing of a mask for most participants, except when eating, drinking, or walking on the track. Each show operates at a limited capacity in a similar area. But the smaller audience size will be offset by technology allowing distant viewers to participate in the present moment and make purchases. This is where IMG’s involvement comes in. The company has contracts with 11 designers for the next three years, supporting the commercial side of their shows. The designers are Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Markarian, Monse, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Sergio Hudson and Telfar. IMG’s involvement allows them to experience technological advancements without having to develop their own internal capabilities. For independent designers, attending Fashion Week can be a costly hurdle, involving leasing space, hiring models and stylists, finding sponsors, and having reviewers and buyers present. A relatively small event can cost up to $ 40,000. The return on investment, especially for lesser-known brands, has not always been clear. Maybe a designer can create enough buzz among consumers that they remember buying something six months from now, when the products of the season are no longer produced, and hopefully orders from the top. buyers of department stores and boutiques. For small designers, having the support of a large company like IMG to create new shapes that cost less or offer more can be instrumental in finding their place in a business. post-pandemic New York. “We have always been a city at the forefront of innovation, and I commend all designers and production teams for their creativity,” said Representative Carolyn Maloney, who has often championed fashion and clothing industries. In the past, Fashion Week has hosted more than 230,000 attendees, according to a 2017 report from Maloney’s office. This translated into an economic impact of $ 865 million, including dollars spent in hotels, restaurants and stores. Even the smallest shows this year can strengthen the fashion industry in a city that is home to 40% of all American designers and supports 900 industrial companies generating 180,000 jobs and $ 11 billion in wages, according to Maloney. Rachel Rothenberg-Saenz, former director of product development at Oscar de la Renta, said sentiment in the industry is festive, that Fashion Week has been relaunched and that the push towards hybrid events and technological innovation could save her in the years to come. “I think it will be interesting to see what emerges,” said Rothenberg-Saenz. “We are starting to see a long overdue shift in fashion towards more inclusiveness.”

